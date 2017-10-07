The Sun News
Florence Ita-Giwa’s favourite spot

— 7th October 2017

When it comes to the art of living well, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa is a virtuoso. Aside that she is so much loved by friends for her merry nature, the septuagenarian grandmother remains as vivacious as she was at 40. Definitely, she has been to many places and loves to party. Many would have run into her at any of the happening places in Lagos, especially the Sky Lounge or Crossroads Restaurant, both located inside the Eko Hotels & Suites for rendezvous, but it appears her favourite spot has shifted from those luxury fun spots to a queer place. Sources close to this highly influential woman said she now relaxes her mind and body inside the well-fitted kitchen of her mansion in the most affluent neighbourhood of Banana Island in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Spotlight gathered that Ita-Giwa now spends most of her time while home in the kitchen. Far from it, she is not busy cooking as she has loads of aides to do that for her. This woman, for unexplained reasons, finds that wing of her house fitted with comfortable furniture and widescreen HD television, a place to unwind and hold mini-meetings with her numerous managers who have one or other issues to sort out.

According to sources, it’s from this kitchen that Ita-Giwa plots many of the ideas and her numerous philanthropic activities. The socialite, it was learnt, could be on phone as late as 2am to 3am, discussing with friends and associates on business, social and political issues. Just last week, she unveiled one of those positive activities when she, alongside group of other prominent Nigerian women called for a peaceful co-existence and unity in the country.

