Florence Ita-Giwa not slowing down

— 8th September 2018

FUNSHO AROGUNDADE

For the real party riders, they easily brag that there is no party like Lagos party. They might be right as evidences abound. One of the real figures that lends credence to this claim is the effervescent politician and socialite, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa.

Give it to this amiable woman, she makes age 70 plus looks so sexy. Last Sunday, the highly celebrated politician cum socialite was one of the VIP guests at the Funky Brunch, a new age party and socializing experience that brings together people of all class bonded by music, fashion and brunch.

At the exquisite event held at the Skybox in Lekki, Lagos which had mostly young professionals and socialites in attendance, the society matriarch fitted in as she flowed with many of those young folks and swayed to the new generational beat that ooze from the DJ megawatts speakers.

The Cross River State-born Ita-Giwa, defined by many as a woman of unrivaled strength, gave real meaning to the popular slang of “age is nothing but a number”, and at 72, she seems not ready to slow down on partying.

When it comes to the art of living well, the septuagenarian grandmother is a virtuoso and remains as vivacious as when she was 40.

Thus, she adapted easily at the Funky Brunch, the first ever bubbly brunch of the year organised by BespokePR and Veuve Clicquot, and hosted by beauty queen/rapper, Munachi Abii, and fast-rising actor, Timini Egbuson.

 

 

