How to prevent danger in Onitsha drainage channels

As the latter woman rightly observed, the drainage at that section of the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway has no protective barriers. It is easy for a motorist to drive into them and die. Even in the dry season, pedestrians could fall into any of the gutters. Coming out un-assisted could be as difficult as water flowing uphill.

However, a resident of Onitsha, Mrs. Joy Okoli, who lives off Obodoukwu Road in Okpoko, believes that the construction firm that handled the project was right in leaving the channels open.

“Leaving it open is better. It allows floodwater to flow fast into the River Niger the moment it rains.

“Anyone who falls into the gutters must be careless. People should learn to avoid the area.

“Now, look at the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway whose gutters were covered. Right now, they are heavily silted. The openings through which flood accesses them have been blocked by silt and filth. To evacuate the gutters now, efforts need to be made to open everything up.”

Sunday Ihekoronye, a trader, and resident of Atani Road who crosses the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway twice daily on his way to the market, was emphatic that government should provide protective embankment on the big gutters to save lives.

“We have been enjoying this road since it was reconstructed. But what is lacking is protective embankments. The gutters are very deep. Anyone who mistakenly plunges into any of them is gone. So, something needs to be done about that.”

In the same vein, Chidalu Obiora, who trades in Onitsha Bridgehead market, tasked government to do something to prevent people and cars from falling into the big canals.

“Some people have lost their lives in those gutters,” he said. “If your valuables mistakenly fall into them, regard them as gone; Getting into any of them might be easy but getting out is difficult, even in the dry season.

“With the latest deaths, the fear of those big gutters now is the beginning of wisdom. We want government to do something about that.”

A former Commissioner for Information and Culture in Anambra State, Chief Tony Onyima, while decrying the circumstances leading to the bankers’ death, said: “We have to accept that increases in flooding everywhere nowadays are caused by climate change. Rainfall across the world, including Onitsha, is on the rise.”

He recalled that the state government had been doing its best to de-silt drainages in Onitsha to allow floodwater to flow into the River Niger.

The current Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, equally lamented the Onitsha deaths, describing them as a natural disaster.

“The state government sympathises with the families and friends of the victims. The development was most unfortunate.

“We don’t have the true picture of the circumstances that led to the deaths – whether the deceased were over-speeding, whether their vehicle wipers were not working properly, or the driver was a little reckless or that the vehicle had a little problem – we can’t fully tell because there are other circumstances that could cause such accident. But all we are hearing is that the victims were swept into the canal in an unfortunate manner.

“Based on that, we are calling on the federal government to de-flood the facility because Onitsha is heavily populated. We are also calling on the federal government to build speed breakers in the area, if possible.”

Adinuba said he was unsure if the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway had faults capable of causing any form of accidents.

“I haven’t done a study on that,” he said. “So, there is no need for me to pontificate. Experts need

to go there and see if the road has any engineering errors and address them.”

He, however, called on residents of Onitsha to be extra vigilant when next it rained.

“Don’t over-speed; don’t drive if your vehicle wipers are malfunctioning; don’t drive if your brake system is bad or if you are drunk or high on drugs.

“People must try to be law- abiding. People must be mindful that they have friends and loved ones waiting to see them return home alive,” he maintained.