The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - Floods, landslides kill 100 in Kenya
1st May 2018 - Korean sues ex-German Chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, for affair with ex-wife
1st May 2018 - Trump suggests Korean truce village for summit with Kim
1st May 2018 - Iran hid nuclear arms programme, says Israeli PM
1st May 2018 - ‘Be careful what you wish for’…
1st May 2018 - Nigeria’s unemployment burden
1st May 2018 - The President’s alleged gaffe on Nigerian youths
1st May 2018 - Does Buhari love NYSC? (2)
1st May 2018 - The row over withdrawal of unapproved $496m
1st May 2018 - Railways: Buhari signs international consortium agreement in Washington DC
Home / World News / Floods, landslides kill 100 in Kenya

Floods, landslides kill 100 in Kenya

— 1st May 2018

Floods, landslides and heavy rains have killed at least 100 people and forced around 200,000 to flee Kenya, according to Red Cross.
Kenya’s Red Cross described the deaths in the downpours since early April as humanitarian disaster that needs emergency funding. Floods have blocked major roads across central and northern Kenya and coastal areas, the route from the capital Nairobi to the main port Mombasa was under water last week.

Eight people were killed when mudslides destroyed their homes as they slept in the hilly central region of Murang’a on Friday night, said Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet.

Gullet said the military and police had deployed helicopters for rescue missions but more efforts were needed.
Outbreaks of water-borne diseases were another concern across Kenya, he added.

“We would urge the national government to declare this a national disaster so that deliberate effort can be made and resources mobilised to help the affected people,” Gullet told reporters in the capital on Sunday. “We need a national disaster management fund set up.”

“I have lost 12 chicken and four goats. We were not able to save all of them and I can’t access the house because the door can’t open,” said the mother-of-four in the town of Tana River in lower Coast region.
Her youngest daughter clung to her neck, the girl’s feet just touching the water. Mattresses and wreckage floated by as handmade boats ferried people, animals and goods to safer ground.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Railways: Buhari signs international consortium agreement in Washington DC

— 1st May 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed an agreement with an international consortium led by world’s digital industrial company, General Electric (GE), for the interim phase of the concession of Nigeria’s narrow-gauge rail network. Other members of the international consortium include SinoHydro, Transnet and APM Terminals. The Presidency, which made this known yesterday, said in a…

  • NPC PROFIT

    NNPC to acquire oil blocks in W’Africa, others

    — 1st May 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu, Houston, Texas The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC)’s upstream subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), has disclosed plans to acquire oil blocks in West Africa and beyond. Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, stated this at the opening of the Nigerian Pavilion at the ongoing Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2018,…

  • FG committed to global fight against terrorism –Adeosun

    — 1st May 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the global fight against the financing of terrorism in any form. Adeosun gave the assurance at an international conference against the financing of terrorism in Paris, France. The conference themed, “No money for terror”, was hosted by the…

  • Multiple taxation killing phone dealers –Chimezie

    — 1st May 2018

    Steve Agbota Chief Executive Officer of Chimex Phoneland Limited, Emebo Chimezie, has urged government to create enabling environment for investors to set up local manufacturing company in Nigeria, as multiple taxation was killing phone dealers. Chimezie who stated this at the launch of a new branch office in Lagos, said that establishment of a local…

  • Minimum wage: NLC warns against implementation delay

    — 1st May 2018

    The organised labour says it will not allow the Tripartite Committee for National Minimum Wage to alter the time line for the implementation of the new wage for workers in the country. NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, said this during a pre-May Day Symposium organised by NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday in Abuja….

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share