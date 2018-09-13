– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - Floods in Gombe kill 9, destroy over 200 houses – Official
13th September 2018 - Zambian national stoned to death in S/Africa – Official
13th September 2018 - UN envoy launches new bid for peace in Yemen
13th September 2018 - Zimbabwe investigates s*xual harassment allegations against senior employees
13th September 2018 - Why Obaseki appointed more women into govt – Edo First Lady
13th September 2018 - President Mnangagwa calls for improved sanitation amid cholera outbreak
13th September 2018 - Prison boss rewards six officers for foiling escape of inmates in Enugu
13th September 2018 - President Macron launches anti-poverty plan
13th September 2018 - FIBA World Cup: D’Tigress will do well in Spain — NBBF
13th September 2018 - Flood: Niger Republic community seeks access to Nigeria
Home / National / Floods in Gombe kill 9, destroy over 200 houses – Official
Lamis Benjamin

Floods in Gombe kill 9, destroy over 200 houses – Official

— 13th September 2018

NAN

Nine people lost their lives while over 200 houses were destroyed and numerous farm lands washed out by flood in Gombe between May and August, an official has said.

Mrs Lamis Benjamin, Deputy Director, Rescue and Rehabilitation, Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), disclosed this to newsmen in Gombe on Thursday.

Lamis Benjamin said four out of the nine deaths were recorded in May following a downpour in Gombe town.

She said the remaining five deaths were recorded in Cham community of Balanga Local Government Area of the state in August also after a downpour.

READ ALSO Katsina floods: NEMA restrategizes for effective disaster management

The deputy director also said over 200 houses and numerous farm lands were washed away in Nyuwar, Jesu Cham in Balanga and Komta Ayaba in Biliri Local Government Areas.

According to her, the state government through SEMA acted promptly by providing 1,200 bags of maize as relief material to victims in the two councils.

“For now, 1,200 bags of 100kg of maize were distributed as relief material to the affected persons.

“We are now waiting for the National Emergency Management Agency to come with their relief materials,” she said.

She appealed to wealthy individuals and corporate bodies in the state to assist the needy to ameliorate the plight of the victims.

Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lamis Benjamin

Floods in Gombe kill 9, destroy over 200 houses – Official

— 13th September 2018

NAN Nine people lost their lives while over 200 houses were destroyed and numerous farm lands washed out by flood in Gombe between May and August, an official has said. Mrs Lamis Benjamin, Deputy Director, Rescue and Rehabilitation, Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), disclosed this to newsmen in Gombe on Thursday. Lamis Benjamin said…

  • FIRST LADY EDO

    Why Obaseki appointed more women into govt – Edo First Lady

    — 13th September 2018

    The first lady told the women that affirmative action and the Beijing Declaration on women can only be achieved when women demonstrate the capacity to lead. Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎Wife of the Governor of Edo State and First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki,‎ yesterday gave a reason why her husband has increased the number of women…

  • ESCAPE

    Prison boss rewards six officers for foiling escape of inmates in Enugu

    — 13th September 2018

    NAN The Controller General of Prisons, Ahmed Ja’faru has presented commendation letters to six prison officers who foiled escape of two inmates of the Enugu Maximum Security Prisons on May 5. ASP Emeka Monday, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Prison Service, Enugu State Command made the disclosure in a statement  in Enugu on Thursday….

  • NIGER REPUBLIC

    Flood: Niger Republic community seeks access to Nigeria

    — 13th September 2018

    NAN Gaya community in Niger Republic have appealed to Kebbi Government to allow them utilise the access road in Bagudu Local Government pending the repair of its bridge that was washed away by flood. The governor of Gaya city, Samaila Usman, made the appeal when he paid a courtesy visit to Kebbi Deputy Governor, Alhaji…

  • Legal Aid

    Legal Aid Council treats 31 cases in Kano in August

    — 13th September 2018

    NAN The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria on Thursday said it treated 31 cases in Kano State in August. The state Coordinator of the council, Alhaji Abubakar Umar, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano. Umar said the 30 cases were civil matters, while the remaining one was…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]