Floods devaste Kogi community, thousands homeless

(Emmanuel Adeyemi – LOKOJA)

Property worth millions of naira, including farm lands have been completely destroyed by ravaging floods that have rendered many homeless in Uchuchu community in Ibaji local government area of Kogi State.

The floods were a result of overflow of water from the banks of the River Niger, in addition to torrential rainfalls experienced in the area recently.

Speaking with news men yesterday, the traditional ruler of Uchuchu and the Ogohi of Uchuchu community Chief Michael Akoje said that many people have been rendered homeless. He called on the state government to urgently address the situation.

While commenting on the boundary dispute between some communities in Kogi state and that of Enugu/Anambra state, which he said is currently causing restlessness in the area, Akoje said his community is the worst hit as it is experiencing a double tragedy with the floods.