Floods: Air Force treats over 600 IDP’s in Benue

The Nigerian Air Force has administered free treatment to no fewer than 600 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the flood in Benue.

Squadron Leader Jeremiah Amase, Head of the medical team at the camp, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makurdi that the patients treated so far were suffering from hypertension, malaria, diarrhea, upper and lower respiratory infections among others.

Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, had earlier inaugurated the “Medical Outreach Programme” to assist IDPs as part of the Nigerian Airforce’s (NAF) social responsibility to the people of the state.

Amase explained that the patients attended to responded to treatment.

The NAF is collaborating with the State Government, UNICEF and other international and local organisations to assist the flood victims.

More than 100,000 were displaced by recent flooding in Benue with 5,000 staying at IDP camp.

(Source: NAN)