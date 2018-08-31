Flooding: Obaseki assesses impact, assures victims of relief materials

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Thursday, dispatched a team of officials, headed by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Yakubu Gowon, to take a tour of areas affected by flash floods occasioned by the heavy and persistent rainfall in the state.

The assessment, according to the government, is to ascertain the degree of destruction caused by the flood and deploy intervention to mitigate the impact of future rainfall.

Places visited by the team include: Erediauwa Road linking Upper Sokponba and Sapele roads in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Ivbiotor, and Ehigiamusoe streets also in Ikpoba-Okha council. Others are Akugbe and Edebiri in Ikpoba-Okha as well as Idumwunowina on Auchi Road.

READ ALSO: Cargo firm lauds Bayelsa govt. on airport project

Speaking to residents in areas hit by flood, Gowon said the governor shares in their pain and loss and assured the victims that relief materials would be delivered to them to cushion the effect of the disaster.

“The state government is aware of your plight and will send relief materials to reduce the effect of the havoc caused by the heavy rainfall. We are here to assess the degree of the damage caused by the downpour.

“We have already started distributing relief materials to those affected by rainstorm since March this year and same will be extended to you as we treat all our citizens equally,” he said.