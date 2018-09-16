Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Saturday, said that the flood situation in Nigeria might get worst in few days time with all indications and signals that Lagdo Dam, in Cameroon, will be discharged soon.

Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, told journalists, in Abuja, that stakeholders involved in the national emergency management services have assessed the water situation and confirmed that Nigeria is about to experience a repeat of 2012 flood experience.

According to the NEMA boss, “Nigeria Meteorology Agency (NIMET) confirmed that there would be continuous rain in the north, central and southern states.

“Similarly, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) also reported that the confluence of River Niger and Benue, at Lokoja, has risen to 10.98 meters. It is a confirmation that the level of water is on significant increase.

“But with the threatening inflow at the Lagdo Dam, the authorities said it would be forced to discharge the water and the effect would be extremely devastating.

“As at Friday, the water level at Lagdo Dam was 21.4 meters, and the highest it could accommodate is 21.6 meters. It simply means that 0.2 meters is left for the Dam to be discharged.”

To this end, the NEMA boss said that stakeholders have agreed for the Agency to activate its National Contingency Plan, which is a policy document that authorize NEMA to establish operational structures in such cases.

He, thus, disclosed to journalists that five Emergency Operational Centers (EOCs) have been activated across Nigeria to handle issues that might arise from the possible flooding.

He added: EOCs A will handle operations in Kebbi, Niger and Kwara states. EOC B will be in charge of Edo and Kogi states, and the EOC C will oversee operations in Anambra and Delta.

“EOC D will also oversee operations in Benue, Adamawa and Taraba states, while EOC E has been mandated to take care of operations in Rivers and Bayelsa. NEMA headquarters will coordinate the entire operations.”