– The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2018 - Flooding: Kogi sets up camps for Lokoja victims
9th September 2018 - 2018 Hajj: NAHCON lauds President Buhari, Saudi Authorities
9th September 2018 - top quotes from Naomi Osaka after US Open victory
9th September 2018 - Osaka claims U.S. Open title after Serena meltdown
9th September 2018 - Primary Election: Hurdles before PDP presidential aspirants
9th September 2018 - 7 mistakes newly married couples should avoid
9th September 2018 - Couples clinic: Are you a giver or taker?
9th September 2018 - I THOUGHT he prized genuineness above lipstick and high-heels
9th September 2018 - Effects of toxic relationships on HEALTH
9th September 2018 - The public servant as a transformational leader
Home / National / Flooding: Kogi sets up camps for Lokoja victims
KOGI

Flooding: Kogi sets up camps for Lokoja victims

— 9th September 2018

NAN

The Kogi government has set up temporary camps for victims of flood in Lokoja, as more houses get submerged in the confluence city.

According to Mr Sanusi Yahaya, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, camps have been opened in Wada Estate and Old Poly Quarters in the state’s capital city to accommodate the flood victims.

“We are already collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that relief materials and other essential facilities are provided in the camps.

“We had challenge of water supply yesterday (Saturday) because the borehole is not functioning, but we have been able to resolve that by providing alternative water supply sources.

READ ALSO 2018 Hajj: NAHCON lauds President Buhari, Saudi Authorities

“Light and clinic are also other challenges because the camp has not been connected to the grid, but since it is an emergency, we will solve the problems as they are being identified.

“The accommodation is adequate for the number of people currently displaced. We can still accommodate more people.

“Already, NEMA officials have visited the camps in Koton-karfe. As we speak, they are on their way to Lokoja with other teams sent by the federal government to assess the situation,” Yahaya said.

The commissioner advised residents of flood-prone communities to relocate to safer places to avoid loss of lives and property.

“All the indices that were in place before the 2012 flood are already here except for the Lagdo Dam in Cameroun that is not spilling water as yet.

“As at Saturday morning, the water level in River Niger was already 10.014 metres, compared to its 9.5 metres depth on Sept. 8, 2012; it is time to move away from water,” he said.

Mr James Ahmadu, Director of Relief and Rehabilitation, Kogi State Emergency Management Agency, who also spoke with newsmen, said that the flood victims had been trooping into the camps that were set up on Friday.

“Fifty-five households arrived the camp on Friday while additional 33 came on Saturday.

Mr Umar Zakari, the Camp Leader, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that victims from Adankolo Estate lost practically everything they had.

He commended the state government for the temporary accommodation and appealed to relevant stakeholders to assist the flood victims.

“We thank government for providing water, but we need food, mosquitoes nets, light and a clinic. Our children are getting sick,” Zakari said.

NAN recalls that the Kogi government set up five camps to accommodate 64 communities displaced by flood in Kotokarfe, last month.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KOGI

Flooding: Kogi sets up camps for Lokoja victims

— 9th September 2018

NAN The Kogi government has set up temporary camps for victims of flood in Lokoja, as more houses get submerged in the confluence city. According to Mr Sanusi Yahaya, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, camps have been opened in Wada Estate and Old Poly Quarters in the state’s capital city to accommodate the…

  • Muhammad

    2018 Hajj: NAHCON lauds President Buhari, Saudi Authorities

    — 9th September 2018

    NAN The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria(NAHCON) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support to the activities of the commission and paving the way for it to conduct successful Hajj operations. The Head of Public Affairs Division of the commission, Mrs Fatima Sanda, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, said the…

  • primary

    Primary Election: Hurdles before PDP presidential aspirants

    — 9th September 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen Preparations for the presidential primary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general elections are now on top gear. Preparatory to the scheduled October national convention, the various state chapters of the party, yesterday held delegate elections to determine who would vote to choose its standard bearer in the…

  • bisi fayemi

    ‘As First Lady, I’ll give priority to girl-child issues’ – Bisi Fayemi

    — 9th September 2018

    Christy Anyanwu Erelu Bisi Fayemi is the wife of the Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who will be sworn-in on October 16. While awaiting the handing over of power from the incumbent governor of the state, Erelu Fayemi attended the Africa Fashion Week London, as a special  guest of the organisers, during which she…

  • BUHARI, JONATHAN, ABBA

    Buhari, Jonathan and I: Ex-IGP, Suleiman Abba, opens up

    — 9th September 2018

    ■ I didn’t betray former president Jonathan ■ Why police invaded NASS to stop Tambuwal ■ Jonathan wanted me to rig 2015 election for PDP Former Inspector-General of Police Suleiman Abba, a lawyer, has opened up on the actions he took to forestall the plan to scuttle the 2015 presidential election. In this interview with…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share