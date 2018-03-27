The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - Flooding: FG, NEWMAP install early warning equipment in 10 states
27th March 2018 - Martin Luther King Jr’s family to Nigerians: “Give Buhari time”
27th March 2018 - Benue police seize large quantity of marijuana concealed in J-5 bus
27th March 2018 - DSS nabs financier, armourer of Basalube kidnap gang
27th March 2018 - Customs intercept oil tanker with contraband rice worth N11 million
27th March 2018 - In Nigeria, History Studies is back in the school curriculum
27th March 2018 - Benue Governor Ortom says Danjuma comment misrepresented
27th March 2018 - DStv, GOtv to air Nigeria, Serbia international friendly live
27th March 2018 - Apple launches affordable new iPad with Pencil support
27th March 2018 - JUST IN: Lagos declares Thursday March 29 work-free
Home / National / Flooding: FG, NEWMAP install early warning equipment in 10 states

Flooding: FG, NEWMAP install early warning equipment in 10 states

— 27th March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), has completed the installation of Automated Flood Early Warning System (AFEWS) in 10 states of the country to reduce the risk of flooding through early warning signals to communities along coastal lines.

The states include Delta, Anambra, Imo, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross-River, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa and Taraba, according to the national project coordinator of NEWMAP, Salisu Dahiru.

Dahiru spoke when he led the NEWMAP project team to inspect the AFEWS equipment installed in Patani River bank, in Delta State.

Represented by NEWMAP Water Resources Specialist, Engr. Anda Ayuba Yalaks, Dahiru said the installation of the equipment became necessary to give early warning signal to residents living along the coastal plain when the flood rises to particular levels.

He said the equipment being installed on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Environment was to prevent the ugly incidence of 2012 nationwide flooding that rendered millions of Nigerians homeless with attendant havoc and wanton destruction.

“This support is coming under component 2A Federal MDA effectiveness and services: to strengthen institutions and ensure  the enabling environment for effective erosion and catchment management, through capacity support and provision of necessary data equipment with the view towards  availability of data for decision and a more capable, modernised and coordinated federal, state, and local institutions,” he stated.

He said the installed equipment was up and running and will be hooked to satellites which will constantly transmit messages to specific websites and emails of relevant government agencies at the state and federal levels to alert them on flood early warning signal and possible immediate retreat from the coastal plain.

Project Coordinator of Delta State NEWMAP, Mr. Isaac Ufiofio, said it was no longer a news that NEWMAP intervention cuts across the three senatorial district of the state through the installation of the AFEWS in Patani to serve the riverine communities living along the coastal plain and her presence in Jesse, Obomkpa, Ukwu-Uzu, Ubulu-Uku and Owanta erosion sites.

Mr. Ufiofio, who spoke alongside the Acting Permanent Secretary, Delta State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Karo Ovemeso, noted that NEWMAP would provide necessary assistance to reduce the risk of flood and drains in the state, and tasked stakeholders in Patani community to join hands with government by protecting the installed equipment from vandals.

Lead Consultant for Cooper Research Technologies in charge of the project, Engr. Neyshabur Kanengoni, said the installed hydromet was geared towards saving the lives and property, the environment as well as sending flood early warning messages to the coastal communities on risk towards intending flooding for possible precautionary measure.

The President General, Patani Federated Community, Comrade Tony Ekise, expressed the community’s appreciation to the relevant agencies of government that facilitated the installation of the equipment in the community and appealed to them to sustain the service delivery of the equipment to stand the test of time.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Flooding: FG, NEWMAP install early warning equipment in 10 states

— 27th March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), has completed the installation of Automated Flood Early Warning System (AFEWS) in 10 states of the country to reduce the risk of flooding through early warning signals to communities along coastal lines. The states include Delta, Anambra, Imo,…

  • Martin Luther King Nigerians Buhari

    Martin Luther King Jr’s family to Nigerians: “Give Buhari time”

    — 27th March 2018

    NAN Martin Luther King Jr’s nephew, Isaac newton-Farris Jr, has enjoined Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari and give him time to complete the work he has begun in setting Nigeria on the right path, and building a country every Nigerian would be proud of. Farris made the call in an interview with…

  • Benue police seize large quantity of marijuana concealed in J-5 bus

    — 27th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command has seized a large quantity of substance suspected to be Indian hemp concealed in a J-5 bus. Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who confirmed this, on Tuesday, said three persons, including the driver, the conductor and the suspected owner of the consignment, were arrested along Aliade-Otukpo road,…

  • DSS nabs financier, armourer of Basalube kidnap gang

    — 27th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested one Lawal Mohammed, acclaimed financier and armourer of the dreaded Basalube kidnap gang responsible for the kidnap operations in states like Rivers, Edo, Delta, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. In a statement signed by DSS’s spokesperson, Tony Opuiyo,…

  • customs contraband rice

    Customs intercept oil tanker with contraband rice worth N11 million

    — 27th March 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Nigerian Customs Service in Sokoto has intercepted an oil tanker loaded with 525 bags of foreign contraband rice with a total street value of N11 million. The oil tanker, according to the Customs Area Comptroller in charge of Sokoto Kebbi and Zamfara States, Mr. Nasir Ahmed, concealed the contraband rice while…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share