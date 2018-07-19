Cleric tasks Muslims to be steadfast, do good

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Senate President Bukola Saraki led a number of dignitaries that graced fridau prayer for the repose of mother of former national chairman of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Hajia Ayisat Omo Agba Baraje, in Ilorin, on Wednesday.

Other dignitaries included Governors Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Also, deputy national chairman of the APC (North), Lawan Shuaib and his South counterpart, Niyi Adebayo, Senators Barnabas Gemade, Shabba Lafiagi, members of the Kwara State House of Assembly, representatives of the Emir of Ilorin, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, members of the Kwankwansiya in the state, among others witnessed the occasion.

In his admonition at the occasion, Grand Mukadam of Ilorin Emirate, Sulaiman Dan Borno, called on believers to be steadfast and do good at all times, saying that whatever one does has its rewards.

The cleric, who particularly, directed his sermon to women, enjoined them to be of good virtue and be submissive to their husbands for their children to be responsible and successful in life.

“God bestows successful children to virtuous wives and mothers. Virtuous woman bears responsible children. Every man with good wife is blessed with all blessings of Allah”, he said, adding that Hajia Baraje was a dutiful, responsible and glorious mother as well as wife.

“Women who inflict pain, trouble, lack of rest of mind on their husbands may not attract blessings of Allah. Also, all those people who are not good to children of other people should know that their own children may suffer”, he said.

Dan Borno also admonished the people to take good care of their mothers while alive, describing care for mothers as debt that should be paid by every child.

Chief imam of Imale, Alhaji Abdullahi Abdulhamid, who led the fridau prayer and thanksgiving, said that life was all about good times and bad times, adding that believers should expect what Allah brought with faith and be prepared for eventual end.