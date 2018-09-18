Flooding: Bishop Nwokolo advises riverine communities to relocate

Some communities in Anambra West and Ogbaru councils of the state were recently ravaged by flood, where some farmland and houses were lost in the process.

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Bishop of Onitsha, Anambra State, Dr. Owen Nwokolo, has appealed to the riverine communities living in flood-prone areas to relocate to places/camps provided by the government pending the time the rain subsides.

He noted that, if they do, it would help to avert major flood disaster in the country.

Nwokolo said that the appeal was informed by the previous experience in some parts of the country where he recalled that in 2012, many lives and properties worth billions of Naira were lost to flood disasters.

Some communities in Anambra West and Ogbaru councils of the state were recently ravaged by flood, where some farmland and houses were lost in the process.

The clergy advised residents of the areas to heed the advice of meteorological experts on proactive measures against flood in some states in the country.