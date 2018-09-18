– The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2018 - Flooding: Bishop Nwokolo advises riverine communities to relocate
18th September 2018 - The friction over Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018
18th September 2018 - Outsourcing Nigeria’s governance?
18th September 2018 - Osun: Picturing the future
18th September 2018 - Promoting fiscal transparency for sustainable development
18th September 2018 - Road map of a nation: 20 years on!
18th September 2018 - FG launches 20m banana planting project
18th September 2018 - Flooding: NEMA puts 12 states on watch list
17th September 2018 - Crisis rocks Nigeria’s €67m total radar coverage project
17th September 2018 - Nigeria sick, needs justice, says Lamido
Home / Cover / National / Flooding: Bishop Nwokolo advises riverine communities to relocate
RIVERINE COMMUNITIES ADVISED TO RELOCATE TO IDPs

Flooding: Bishop Nwokolo advises riverine communities to relocate

— 18th September 2018

Some communities in Anambra West and Ogbaru councils of the state were recently ravaged by flood, where some farmland and houses were lost in the process.

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Bishop of Onitsha, Anambra State, Dr. Owen  Nwokolo, has appealed to the riverine communities living in flood-prone areas to relocate to places/camps provided by the government pending the time the rain subsides.

READ ALSO: Relocate before Saturday, Police tell riverine communities in Adamawa

He noted that, if they do, it would help to avert major flood disaster in the country.

Nwokolo said that the appeal was informed by the previous experience in some parts of the country where he recalled that in 2012, many lives and properties worth billions of Naira were lost to flood disasters.

Some communities in Anambra West and Ogbaru councils of the state were recently ravaged by flood, where some farmland and houses were lost in the process.

The clergy advised residents of the areas to heed  the advice of meteorological experts on proactive measures against flood in some states in the country.

Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RIVERINE COMMUNITIES ADVISED TO RELOCATE TO IDPs

Flooding: Bishop Nwokolo advises riverine communities to relocate

— 18th September 2018

Some communities in Anambra West and Ogbaru councils of the state were recently ravaged by flood, where some farmland and houses were lost in the process. Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Bishop of Onitsha, Anambra State, Dr. Owen  Nwokolo, has appealed to the riverine communities living in flood-prone areas to relocate to places/camps provided by the…

  • AMENDMENT

    The friction over Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018

    — 18th September 2018

    It is quite unfortunate that less than six months to the 2019 general elections, the Electoral Act has not been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari due to the disagreement between the presidency and the National Assembly over some sections of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018. Between March and June 2018, the National…

  • GOVERNANCE

    Outsourcing Nigeria’s governance?

    — 18th September 2018

    When governance is outsourced, the President, his/her Vice or Vices and the Governors and their deputies could be trustees watched over by casualised legislators Victor C. Ariole I think we really need to sit down and have a better conversation about growing the economy (…)When I went back as minister of environment the people in…

  • PICTURING THE FUTURE

    Osun: Picturing the future

    — 18th September 2018

    As Aregbesola’s administration is winding down, it is incumbent on the people to assess where they are coming from, with a view to picturing what the future holds Abiodun Komolafe It is a matter of days before the electorate in Osun goes to the polls to elect a successor to Rauf Aregbesola, the outgoing state governor. …

  • FISCAL TRANSPARENCY

    Promoting fiscal transparency for sustainable development

    — 18th September 2018

    It is imperative for the FRC to mainstream fiscal transparency and accountability in all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies Ibrahim Mohammed The twin issues of transparency and accountability in governance at all levels of government should be the prerequisite for sustainable growth and development. Societies the world over strive to improve the socioeconomic living conditions…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]