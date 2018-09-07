– The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2018 - Flooding: Bayelsa Govt. enlists support of community-based groups
7th September 2018 - TraderMoni’: Osinbajo launches collateral-free loan in Osun
7th September 2018 - PDP BoT advises members not to pitch tent with aspirants
7th September 2018 - Marcelo: I’ll retire at Real 
7th September 2018 - DPRK seeks deeper relations with Nigeria
7th September 2018 - ITTF African Championships: Quadri, Meshref ‘re top seeds as singles serves off
7th September 2018 - Pogba: I’m in Manchester for now
7th September 2018 - I will rather lose than win through violence – Gov Ortom
7th September 2018 - Sanchez dumps girlfriend
7th September 2018 - NUPENG begins strike in Warri, gives military 24-hour ultimatum
Home / National / Flooding: Bayelsa Govt. enlists support of community-based groups
flooding

Flooding: Bayelsa Govt. enlists support of community-based groups

— 7th September 2018

NAN

The Bayelsa Government has called for the support of community-based groups in sensitising the coastal communities in the state in order to check flooding.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ebipatei Apaingolo, made the call on Thursday in Yenagoa, when a community-based group, Ondewari Health Education and Environmental Project (OHEEP) paid him a courtesy visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) recently predicted that Bayelsa was among the states to experience flooding this year.

Apaingolo said sensitisation of the rural dwellers was necessary due to their ignorance and about the impending flooding.

“In view of the impending flooding, the state government has concluded plans to embark on sensitisation tours of our coastal communities.

READ ALSO PDP BoT advises members not to pitch tent with aspirants

“We want OHEEP to be part of the project and assist in the sensitisation of our people; I believe the messages will be more assimilated when you are involved because of your closeness to the grassroots,” he said.

The commissioner commended the group for championing environmental advocacy in the rural communities and urged other communities to establish similar groups.

Earlier, the Director of OHEEP, Mr Alagoa Morris, intimated the commissioner of the rise in exploitation and harvest of forest resources including indiscriminate cutting down of trees in Bayelsa.

Morris called for proactive policies and legislations to prevent indiscriminate felling of trees and flooding in the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

flooding

Flooding: Bayelsa Govt. enlists support of community-based groups

— 7th September 2018

NAN The Bayelsa Government has called for the support of community-based groups in sensitising the coastal communities in the state in order to check flooding. The state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ebipatei Apaingolo, made the call on Thursday in Yenagoa, when a community-based group, Ondewari Health Education and Environmental Project (OHEEP) paid him a courtesy…

  • TraderMoni

    TraderMoni’: Osinbajo launches collateral-free loan in Osun

    — 7th September 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, launched TraderMoni, the collateral-free loan targeted at petty traders and artisans, in Iwo, Osun State. The scheme is part of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) and operates under the Government’s Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), reinforces the Federal Government’s commitment to bridge the credit gap and empower…

  • democratic

    DPRK seeks deeper relations with Nigeria

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN Mr Jon Tong Chol, Ambassador of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Nigeria, on Friday called for closer working relations with Nigeria to achieve meaningful growth. Chol made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on activities marking the 70th Foundation Day of North Korea, organised by its…

  • Ortom

    I will rather lose than win through violence – Gov Ortom

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom has declared that he would prefer to lose the next February governorship election than win it through violence. The governor  urged politicians in the state to eschew violence in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. Ortom said this  on Thursday at St Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish,…

  • NUPENG

    NUPENG begins strike in Warri, gives military 24-hour ultimatum

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has given the military 24 hours ultimatum to vacate the premises of an oil and gas firm to avert a nationwide strike. At a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday, NUPENG President, Mr Williams Akporeha, called on the Chief of Army Staff to withdraw…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share