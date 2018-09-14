Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra West Local Government Headquarters at Nzam has become the first major victim of the foretold heavy flooding in the state as it has been submerged by flood.

The development has forced staff of the Council to relocate to a neighbouring community in Umueze Anam.

The incident, which happened, on Wednesday, was said to be the second time the Council secretariat was being submerged this month.

Also houses and property of people in the riverine council have been submerged the same way it happened few years back.

The NIMET had earlier warned that there would be heavy flood and asked people at the riverine communities of River Niger and Benue to relocate to safer places.

A staff of the Council, John Nnanna, who gave the information to newsmen, on Thursday said, “The Local Government Secretariat has been covered by flood, above knee level, prompting workers to evacuate to Umueze Anam.

“The temporary office at Umueze Anam is again being submerged as the flood keeps surging up land, and we are likely to move out from there again.

“We can’t quantify the property destroyed by the flood, but it should be in millions of naira, including documents.”

Newly sworn-in chairman of the local government, Mr. Sylvester Okafor, while speaking on the development, called on federal and state agencies in charge of emergencies to come to their rescue.

Okafor regretted that farmlands with cassava, yams, and other crops, have been ravaged by the flood, stressing that the people of the area are predominantly farmers and are now in great pains.

Daily Sun gathered, on Thursday, that farmers in the area had been harvesting their crops prematurely to avoid much destruction which has become inevitable.

Anambra West was among the seven local governments in the state listed by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency to experience flooding this year.

Meanwhile, the state government has created IDP camps in some parts of the state for those who would be displaced by the flood, with some already out of their homes.