CALABAR FLOOD - HOUSES SUBMERGED

Flood submerges over 25 houses in Calabar, renders 100 homeless

— 6th September 2018

“These buildings over there have all been submerged as their occupants have lost all their household property to the flood and are displaced.”

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Flood wreaked havoc in Calabar metropolis yesterday as over 25 residential houses were submerged with over hundred displaced and rendered homeless.

READ ALSO: Flood renders 2,000 homeless in Edo

The downpour which started about 6:00 a.m. yesterday also destroyed property worth hundreds of thousands of naira.

The heavy rain which lasted for about three hours overflew the drainage channels along major streets in Calabar along Murtala Mohammed Highway, Ebito, Murray, Target and Nelson Mandela, Atu, Yellow Duke and Mayne Avenue streets.

Narrating his ordeal one of the affected residents, Mr. Tony Effiong Edet, living at Ebito street, said the flood has destroyed most of his house hold property as the rain  took him unaware.

He said: “This is not  the first time we are experiencing flood Turing downpour such as this. But this one came with an ugly and bitter experience as the drainage channels got filled up and over flowed”.

According to him, “these buildings over there have all been submerged as their occupants have lost all their household property to the flood and are displaced.”

Another resident, Asuquo Emmanuel, recalled how a few weeks ago, Calabar witnessed a one week long non stop rains which brought businesses to a halt, bringing business and movements o stand still. 

Asuquo, who leaves at Murray Street, said in spite of the incessant rains there was no record or report of  flood during the one week downpour, adding that he cannot comprehend the genesis of today’s flood.

They called on the state government to revisit the water channels by clearing the blockage and possibly expanding the drainage  to allow free flow of water.

Calabar, capital of Cross River State, has been experiencing challenge of flooding over the years without the state government finding a lasting solution to it.

The immediate past administration under former governor Liyel Imoke, had embarked on a second drainage channels aimed at addressing the problem.

The Director General of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Mr John Intake could not be reached, but one of his aides who don’t want his name on print said there is nothing the agency can so as they are not funded to handle emergencies as this.

