Flood sacks Rivers community

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Over 12 homes and property worth million of naira were at the weekend, destroyed in Igbogo area of Choba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, following downpour on Thursday and Friday.

Residents said the flood submerged buildings including a Deeper Christian Bible Ministry in the area.

One of the Victims, Mr. Innocent Egwanwo said the flood was caused by illegal structure on waterways and poor drainage system on the Igbogo road, which was yet to be completed.

He said they were sleeping on Friday night when he noticed that water had covered the whole room.

“I have stayed in this place for 10 years. For six years now, since people began to block the waterway with illegal structures, we have been witnessing flooding, but this one is the worst.

“Somebody filled the place where water flows. So, when it rains, water enters people’s houses.

“This is the worst I have experienced, because the height of the water, even speed boats can drive on it. The flood brought down four fences. Our fence collapsed on my make-shift house.

“My own property and those of over 12 others worth over N10 million were damaged by the flood. Because the incident happened at night, we could not salvage anything. Two churches were also affected.

“The government should consider the nature of Igbogo road and speed up the road construction. The diversion of the water into our compound is as result of the slow pace of work on that road. We are calling on the state government to help us channel the water so that people can sleep.”

Also, Kamalu Onyekachi counted his losses. “Unfortunately, people living around here contribute in worsening the situation. They should help the government channel the waterway out. In the front (pointing to the area), people heightened the level of the road in their favour and to the detriment of others. So, water cannot move out of this area when it rains.”