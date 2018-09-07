Flood ravages 5,000 houses in Zamfara, 2 other states –NEMA— 7th September 2018
Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed that about 5000 houses were ravaged by flood in Zamfara State and two other northwest states of Sokoto and Kebbi during the current raining season.
The coordinator in charge of Sokoto operations office of the agency, Malam Sulaiman Muhammad, revealed this yesterday in Gusau, during the opening of a three-day in-house training of the staff of the agency.
Muhammad listed the affected local government areas to include Sabon-Birni, Kebbe, Tangaza, Goronyo, Wamakko and Illela in Sokoto State and Argungu, Maiyama, Birnin-Kebbi, Shanga, Bunza and Danko Wasagu in Kebbi State while Maru, Tsafe and some parts of Gusau Local Government Areas were affected in Zamfara State.
“We have already conducted assessment of over 5,000 houses that were affected by the disaster in the affected LGAs, we have already forwarded the record to our headquarters in Abuja for relief assistance”, he said.
The coordinator said the training is part of the new policies introduced by the NEMA’s Director-General Mustapha Yunusa-Maihaja in restructuring the agency.
“The aim of the training is to train the staff of the agency under Sokoto operations office on areas of accountability, finance, punctuality and record keeping among others”, he said.
He urged the general public to always adhere to signals, warnings and predictions on flood disasters given by the Nigerian Metrological Agency.
