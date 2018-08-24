– The Sun News
KURE

Flood ravages 3 Kaduna LGAs

— 24th August 2018

NAN

Houses in three Local Government Areas of Kaduna State were on Friday ravaged by flood after a heavy downpour.

Mr Ben Kure, the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, said during an assessment of the affected areas that no life was lost to the flood.

He attributed the flooding to blocked drainages with refuse and construction of structures along water channels.

According to him, the agency has being mandated to visit areas affected to ascertain the level of damage.

He listed the affected areas as Abubakar Kigo road in Kaduna North; Barnawa in Kaduna South; Karatudu, Narayi and Sabon Tasha in Chikun Local Government Areas, among others.

He said that no fewer than 30 persons were displaced by the flood at Romi and are now taking shelter at the community primary school.

“We will ensure that the IDPs are taken care of in collaboration with other stakeholders for their well being,” he said.

Kure therefore called on residents to be more vigilant as the raining season was not yet over.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flooding occurred after a downpour on Thursday evening which lasted till Friday morning.

The incident came days after NEMA and the Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) had issued an alert that some local government areas in the state were likely to experience flash flooding.

KEPA had warned residents on Tuesday of the affected areas to be on the alert and vacate to safer places.

NAN also reports that the official number of houses affected by the flood were to be announced.

