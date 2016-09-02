Flood over-runs market in Anambra

From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia

Goods and household wares worth several thousands of Naira were yesterday destroyed by flood at the popular Eke-Awka market in the Anambra State capital.

The downpour, which lasted between 5:35 pm and 9:12pm, flooded many shops, especially in the clothings, shoes, cosmetics and other beauty commodities sections.

Residents of the area are also counting loses as the flood submerged their homes and destroyed household wares including generating sets, deep freezers, wicrowaves, foams and other numerous items.

When Daily Sun visited the market, it observed many shop owners scooping water from their shops.

Deaconness Chukwuma Ngozi, said the flood rose to window levels at her home and destroyed household wares including a generating set, refridgrator and others. She disclosed that her family kept vigil throughout the night as their foams were all soaked.

Mr Malachy Okechukwu, a trader in the clothing materials section said he lost goods worth severe thousands of naira. Mr. Benjamin, a tailor blamed the disaster on poor drainage and called on the government to create flood channels in the market.