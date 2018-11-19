NAN

Mr Mustapha Maihaja, Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday supervised the distribution of food items to about 480 persons displaced by flood in Niger.

NAN reports that most of the IDPs in the camp were displaced by flood from Gungu community in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Maihaja said that the exercise was in continuation of the distribution of relief materials, which was flagged off by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the state in September.

He noted that the gesture was to bring succour to the IDPs, following one of the most devastating flood disasters in the country.

“It has been a very challenging situation; but here we are today providing succour to those affected by the disaster.

“We thank you very much for your patience and understanding and the way you have conducted yourselves.

“It makes the job a little easier and we appreciate you for that,” he added

The NEMA chief said that the agency had carried out the need assessments of the IDPs in the state for the federal government assistance.

READ ALSO Gridlock paralyses Lagos, fares skyrocket

“We also like to commend the efforts of the Niger state government which has been very supportive.

“All the success registered was a collaborative effort of both the Federal and state governments.

“We pray to the Almighty God that this kind of disaster does not happen again.

“We assure you that after the water has finally receded, the federal government will respond with damaged needs assessment, whereby we will come up with details of the destruction and plan for reconstruction and recovery of all lost property,” he added.

Maihaja disclosed that the distributed items comprised 80 bags of rice, 40 bags of beans, 40 bags of maize, 8 bags of sugar, vegetable oil, tin tomatoes, milk, sugar and salt.

A cross section of beneficiaries who spoke to NAN, lauded the federal government for coming to their aid.

Mr Ramanskep Isaac, one of the IDPs commended the people in the community for the love and concern showed to them, adding that they had been living in peace with their host since their arrival.

NAN reports that Maihaja also inspected the re-settlement site for the IDPs and the agency’s Emergency Operation Center in the state.