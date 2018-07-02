The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - Flood kills 4 bankers in Onitsha
2nd July 2018 - We’ve paid June salaries without federal allocation –Ugwuanyi
2nd July 2018 - Atiku consults IBB on 2019 presidency
2nd July 2018 - Soyinka unveils Obasanjo’s ‘misdeeds’ tomorrow
2nd July 2018 - Cassava: Enugu govt, investors to develop 11,000 hectares
2nd July 2018 - Transportation cost in developing countries 25% high, says Peterside
2nd July 2018 - BLESSING ENE SUNDAY 08186624202
2nd July 2018 - MAN seeks review of conditions attached to textile Intervention fund
2nd July 2018 - Insecurity and 2019 general elections
2nd July 2018 - The proposal for pilot ranches
Home / National / South-west Magazine / Flood kills 4 bankers in Onitsha
FLOODS

Flood kills 4 bankers in Onitsha

— 2nd July 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

FOUR bankers have been killed by flood on Obodoukwu Road, off Onitsha-Owerri Expressway in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The victims, who are members of staff of a commercial bank, were drowned, as they were driving home, during the last weekend down pour that devastated Onitsha and its environs.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased bankers, had on the fateful day, after the close of work, resolved to defy the rain as it was getting late and entered one of their official vehicles being driven by the bank’s accountant, (names withheld) when the incident happened.

Source said as the vehicle was struggling to beat the flood that had covered the entire road, it plunged into the Sakamori (drainage) that is channelled to the River Niger and all its occupants got drowned.

Sakamori, which is about 15 feet depth and full to capacity, was said to have swallowed the vehicle immediately.

The source said at Obo- doukwu Road, “it was the flood that carried the vehicle to the Sakomori because it is a small vehicle. The driver tried to resist the force of the flood but the vehicle has no
weight before it was drown.

“They were about four, I think with one little girl I saw as they were panicking inside the vehicle and after the rain.

“The vehicle was recov- ered with three out of the four of them excluding the baby girl.

“The next day, the corpse of the accountant who drove the vehicle was picked but the little girl nobody knows if she has been washed into the River Niger.

“This Sakomori was built to control flood that wrecks havoc whenever it rains in Onitsha and its environs.

“You can see that it is so deep that when the banker’s vehicle plunged into it, no- body was ready to come to the rescue of the occupants. “We were watching them drowned, what can we do,
the flood on the road was up to two feet height and the Sakamori had over flown its bank and that was why the flood was much on the road,” he stated.

A senior police officer at Okpoko Police Station, who doesn’t want his name in print, confirmed the incident, saying: “We are aware of the incident and their corpses have been deposited in the morgue.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Aderonke Bello

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FLOODS

Flood kills 4 bankers in Onitsha

— 2nd July 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha FOUR bankers have been killed by flood on Obodoukwu Road, off Onitsha-Owerri Expressway in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. The victims, who are members of staff of a commercial bank, were drowned, as they were driving home, during the last weekend down pour that devastated Onitsha and its environs….

  • ENUGU ugwuanyi

    We’ve paid June salaries without federal allocation –Ugwuanyi

    — 2nd July 2018

    GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State said his administration has paid June salaries of workers without receiving the federal allocation. Ugwuanyi added that despite the fact that he assumed office at the time the country’s economy was in severe recession, his administration has been regular in payment of workers’ salaries, even when 27 states could…

  • ATIKU - IBB

    Atiku consults IBB on 2019 presidency

    — 2nd July 2018

    John Adams Minna Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday sneaked into Minna, in what his aides called “a private visit” to former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd), at his Hilltop residence. Atiku, accompanied by a large number of loyalist and associates, arrived the Minna Airport at about 12:35p.m., from where his large convey…

  • WOLE SOYINKA

    Soyinka unveils Obasanjo’s ‘misdeeds’ tomorrow

    — 2nd July 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Barring any late change, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, will tomorrow shake the nation’s socio-political landscape as he presents a documented atrocities allegedly perpetrated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo against Nigerians and Nigeria. The presentation, which is scheduled to hold at Freedom Park, Lagos, will be attended by some eminent Nigerians, especially…

  • Cassava

    Cassava: Enugu govt, investors to develop 11,000 hectares

    — 2nd July 2018

    Magnus Eze A Nigerian company and its foreign partners have announced a multimillion dollars direct investment in cultivation of cassava in Enugu State. This was as Enugu State government has also mulled partnership on the 11,000 hectares of cassava farms that would be cultivated in 22 locations of 500 hectares per cluster farm in the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share