Flood: Jigawa Govt inaugurates committee to assess damages

— 11th September 2018

NAN

The Jigawa Government has inaugurated a nine-member Special Committee to assess the damages caused by flood in some communities across the state.

Alhaji Adamu Fanini, the Secretary to Jigawa State Government (SSG), announced this in a statement in Dutse on Monday.

Fanini said Gov. Muhammad Badaru directed the committee to immediately carry out detailed assessment of the flood ravaged local government areas of the state with a view to assisting the victims.

READ ALSO Kaduna State Govt. warns residents against flooding

The SSG advised the committee to be diligent in the discharge of its duty.

Fanini also enjoined the committee to work closely with the affected local government councils in identifying the affected persons and the extent of damages caused by the flood.

According to him, the committee is also expected to recommend interventions that may be required.

The committee, which has Alhaji Kabiru Ali, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, as Chairman, draws members from the Ministries of Health, Education, Environment, Works and Transport as well as Local Government Affairs.

Other members are from State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, Jigawa Agricultural and Rural Development Agency.

“A representative of Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs under the office of the SSG will serve as Secretary of the committee,” Fanini said.

