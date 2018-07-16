– The Sun News
Flood

Flood: Isiaka calls on state government to set up relief fund

— 16th July 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
Two-time governorship candidate and a gubernatorial aspirant of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State,  Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka,  has called on the state government to set up a relief fund to mitigate the losses suffered by victims of the flood that ravaged Abeokuta metropolis last Friday. 
Isiaka, otherwise known as GNI,  equally tasked the state government on the need to improve the drainage system in the state,  particularly in the capital, to forestall repeat of the disaster.
According to him, the relief fund became imperative in the face of the huge losses suffered by the residents, noting such will go a long way to assuage those affected by the flood.
He, however, noted that the fund should be set up in a way to allow Ogun State indigenes all over the world, to contribute.
Isiaka, stated these in Abeokuta on Monday,  in his remark during the defection of former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Ogun Progressive Coalition, to ADC.
 The ADC gubernatorial aspirant,  who disclosed he had gone round the areas ravaged by the flood,  expressed concern over the loss of human lives and property,  maintaining the state government should do more in the area of drainage construction in the capital city.
 “I have gone round to see the magnitude of damage done by the flood.  It is saddening that lives were lost and property worth millions of naira were lost to the flood.
“To this end, I will like to enjoin the state government to improve the drainage system in the state,  particularly in Abeokuta.  I also want to call on the government, to set up a relief fund to ameliorate the sufferings of the flood Victims.  And this fund should be set up in a way that Ogun indigenes, all over the world,  can contribute to assuage the people’s loss”. He stated.
Earlier, Shoye Oyenuga, speaking on behalf of  the decamped PDP and APC members, explained they joined ADC to strengthen the party  ahead of the 2019 polls.
Oyenuga, added they were particularly attracted  to ADC because of GNI, who according him, “is a symbol of humility, a man of unquestionable character with enviable records of performances in both private and public sectors”.
