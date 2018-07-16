Flood: Investment in channelisation project could’ve averted disaster – Adebutu

– The Sun News
Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta

A member of the House of Representatives, Oladipupo Adebutu, has said that the flood that ravaged Abeokuta metropolis and led to loss of lives and destruction of property, could have been averted, if the state government had invested more in channelization project.

Adebutu, who currently represents Remo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, described the disaster as “unfortunate and highly devastating” and blamed the government for its failure to construct proper channelization of water courses in the capital city,  which according to him aggravated the environmental situation.

He gave this position on Sunday in Abeokuta, while speaking with newsmen, shortly after he   visited some locations and residents affected by the flood.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman,  House Committee on Rural Development, stressed that the situation would have been averted if the state government had constructed proper drainage system, rather than building bridges where there is no water.

He further lamented the sufferings of the affected residents, which he hinged of bad governance, maintaining the perennial issue of flooding would have been sufficiently tackled, if more fund had been voted for channelisation of rivers in the capital city.

“My assessment of the situation is that we are suffering from bad governance. This is not the first time this has happened, it is a perennial thing. And I believe a responsible government should have invested in the channelization of water courses,  instead of building bridges where there is no water.

 “The money used in building one of the bridges to nowhere, if it is used in proper channelization in the town, our people will not be suffering like this. People have lost their homes, people have lost their businesses and most regrettably, people have lost their lives. A family of three was carried away by this flood because there is no government that cares.  That is my position.”. Adebutu stated.

