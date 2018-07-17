Flood: Investment in drainage could’ve averted disaster – Adebutu

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A member of the House of Representatives, Oladipupo Adebutu, has said the flood that ravaged Abeokuta metropolis and led to loss of lives and destruction of property, could have been averted, if Ogun State Government had invested more in drainage project.

Adebutu, who currently represents Remo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, described the disaster as unfortunate and highly devastating. He blamed the government for its failure to construct proper drainage in the capital city, which, according to him, aggravated the environmental situation.

He gave this position, on Sunday, in Abeokuta, while speaking with newsmen, shortly after he visited some locations and residents affected by the flood.

The lawmaker, who is the chairman of House Committee on Rural Development, said the situation would have been averted if the state government had constructed proper drainage system, rather than building bridges where there is no water.

He further decried the sufferings of the affected residents, which he hinged on bad and said the perennial issue of flooding would have been sufficiently tackled if more fund had been voted for drainage in the capital city.

“My assessment of the situation is that we are suffering from bad governance. This is not the first time this has happened; it is a perennial thing. And, I believe a responsible government should have invested more in drainage, instead of building bridges where there is no water.

“The money used in building one of the bridges to nowhere, if used in proper channelisation in the town, our people will not be suffering like this. People have lost their homes, businesses and, most regrettably, their lives. A family of three was carried away by the flood because there is no government that cares. That is my position,” Adebutu said.”