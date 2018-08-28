Flood disaster: Niger appeals for FG’s support— 28th August 2018
John Adams, Minna
Worried by the devastating effects of flood disasters, the Niger State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to come to its aid.
The governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who made the appeal after inspecting the repaired washed-off bridge on Minna-Bida road at Kakapangi Village, also lamented that the flood had caused untold hardship to the people.
He added that the ravaging effect of flood in the state in the last two weeks had led to the collapse of no fewer than seven bridges on some critical and strategic roads across the state.
READ ALSO: 2019: Igbo group canvasses for Middle Belt presidency
Bello, also said that farm land and property worth hundreds of millions of naira have been destroyed with threats to several others since the commencement of the raining season.
While noting that some villages have been submerged by flood, he added that the financial implications of flood and challenges being faced by victims are beyond them hence the need to appeal to the Federal Government to come to its aid.
“Natural disaster is beyond everybody, especially now with the effect of global warming and climate change, we are worst hit in Niger State.
“The flooding we are experiencing in the state at the early stage of raining season is a big threat to communities in riverine areas of the state this year.”
“At the moment we have seven bridges that are cut off due to heavy rain and flooding. We have some villages submerged in water.
“The high level of water due to the downpour in the last few days has rendered some strategic roads in bad shape.”
He pointed out further that “aside from the debilitating effect of flooding that has rendered our roads weak, the volume of trailers and over weight articulated vehicles plying these roads have further worsened the roads. Some of these roads are as old as 30 years .
“They need to be rebuilt or reconstructed and this will require a lot of money that the state cannot afford.
“We have been consulting with respective federal agencies and with the recent development and the magnitude of what is happening now, we will write reminders with pictures and video clips of the devastation, so that Federal Government can come to our aid.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Work begins on Niger NYSC Permanent Orientation camp27th July 2018
-
Just before the floods27th July 2018
Latest
Flood disaster: Niger appeals for FG’s support— 28th August 2018
John Adams, Minna Worried by the devastating effects of flood disasters, the Niger State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to come to its aid. The governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who made the appeal after inspecting the repaired washed-off bridge on Minna-Bida road at Kakapangi Village, also lamented that the flood had caused untold…
-
2019: Igbo group canvasses for Middle Belt presidency— 28th August 2018
…Wants Ohanaeze, Arewa’s support for Dogara, Ndume Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri An Igbo political pressure group, Nzuko Igbo Bu Igbo, has maintained that the only way stability could be guaranteed in the already heated polity in the country is to allow for the the emergence of a president of Middle Belt extraction. The group said that…
-
Rule of law: PDP rejects Buhari’s position— 28th August 2018
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance that the rule of law will be secondary to “national interest” is strange to the laws of the country and completely unacceptable. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP stated that President Buhari’s comment is…
-
2019: PDP begins sale of forms— 28th August 2018
Presidential form goes for N12m, governorship N6m Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will commence the sale of nomination forms to aspirants seeking to contest the 2019 general elections on its platform today. In a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu, last night, the PDP said the…
-
2015: How we persuaded Jonathan to concede defeat – Abdusalami— 28th August 2018
Godwin Tsa, Abuja A former military head of state, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd), has revealed the process that led to former President Goodluck Jonathan to concede defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari after the result of the 2015 Presidential election. Abdulsalami, who made the disclosure at the 2018 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association…
-
Entertainment
Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas— 27th August 2018
Bianca Iboma A new movie is set to hit the cinemas soon. Airebamen Maureen Irene, well known as Bami Gregs, in the Nollywood industry, is putting her weight through on this movie as a Producer. She’s making her producing debut with a bang. As she delves into set with a star-studded cast that will make…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
IVF: the facts, myths, controversies— 28th August 2018
Experts have explained that IVF babies are normal babies and not a taboo: “They feel sad, happy, love, hate, envy and fall sick just like every other kid.” Romanus Okoye Despite over 11,000 babies estimated to have been delivered since March 17, 1989, when Professors Osato Giwa Osagie and Oladapo Ashiru pioneered in-vitro fertilization and…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
What we want from FSARS, by Nigerians— 27th August 2018
Sometime late last year, some young Nigerians, led by Segun Awosanya, burst out from their closets and launched the EndSARS campaign via the social media. • Activists, others say operatives need attitudinal change Cosmas Omegoh For ordering immediate reorganisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo appears to have scored high marks. READ…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Kofi Annan: The question of legacy— 28th August 2018
What kind of a leader are you in your home, on your street, in your community? What will you and I be remembered for? What legacy are you going to leave behind? Idowu Omisore One weighty question serious leaders ask themselves is this – “What will be my leadership legacy?” At the end of the…
Columnists
-
Not easy to be old— 28th August 2018
In the language of aviation, we often say that old people have already collected their boarding passes and are only waiting for their flights to be called. Ray Ekpu When you get to age 70, as I did recently, you realise that it is not easy to be old. You can still carry yourself with…
-
Interrogating Buhari’s second term bid— 28th August 2018
When it comes to the appropriateness of President Muhammadu Buhari canvassing a second term in office despite his failing health and age, everyone has an opinion. Levi Obijiofor As we get closer to the 2019 general election, the political environment is looking gloomy and more uncertain than ever before. The past three years have been…
-
When campaigning is not campaign— 27th August 2018
It is as of this day 173 days to the 2019 general election. The law says it is not yet time for campaign by the political parties and their candidates. Andy Ezeani It is assumed and indeed largely accepted that the founding fathers who framed the laws of the land meant well for the society….
-
Biafra women detention wound too deep— 27th August 2018
The arrest and detention of the women, aged between 20 and 70 years, is a wound too deep to contemplate or ignore Tony Iwuoma It is inexplicable why Nigeria loves courting the limelight of infamy. It is quite bizarre when security operatives bare their fangs against innocent citizens but cringe at the sound of criminal…
-
In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies— 27th August 2018
This retired politician should be treasured and trusted by the young and the old as a political mentor. Are you ready for his unveiling? Michael Bush Nothing validates the abysmal failure and failing that leadership has been in Nigeria better than the dearth of former public office holders whose in-office conduct, persona and performance continue…
-
Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay— 27th August 2018
Some of our politicians are at their chameleonic best, deploying treachery, blackmail, and selfishness to win the relay. Casmir Igbokwe Like a good athlete, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, embarked on a historic walk spanning 800 metres. In athletics, covering such a distance is no mean feat. Thus his aides and supporters celebrated the milestone…
-
Healing a church in crisis— 27th August 2018
No modern Pope is better equipped to handle this deep moral crisis than Pope Francis, a man of immense faith and deep compassion. Chuka Odom There is no doubt that the Catholic Church is passing through one of its most turbulent times in recent history. The church is in pains, bleeding from the wounds inflicted…
-
Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018— 26th August 2018
Whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition is a good spirit. Ken Ugbechie The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially…
-
Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model— 26th August 2018
The town and gown collaboration is an idea that is too obvious to be called a truly revolutionary strategy. In other words, it is an idea that has been around for a long time now. Tunji Olaopa The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the…
-
Good governance, politicians and the electorate— 26th August 2018
The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week. Ralph Egbu Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply