– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Flood disaster: Niger appeals for FG’s support
28th August 2018 - 2019: Igbo group canvasses for Middle Belt presidency
28th August 2018 - Rule of law: PDP rejects Buhari’s position
28th August 2018 - 2019: PDP begins sale of forms
28th August 2018 - 2015: How we persuaded Jonathan to concede defeat – Abdusalami
28th August 2018 - Lagos-Ibadan rail project: FG orders CCECC to work round-the-clock
28th August 2018 - Akwa Ibom APC post-congress leadership tussle ends
28th August 2018 - Codeine, tramadol ban: Labour warns 25,000 jobs may go
28th August 2018 - Family planning, catalyst to economic growth
28th August 2018 - 2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers
Home / National / Flood disaster: Niger appeals for FG’s support
FLOOD DISASTER

Flood disaster: Niger appeals for FG’s support

— 28th August 2018

John Adams, Minna

Worried by the devastating effects of flood disasters, the Niger State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to come to its   aid.

The governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who made the appeal after inspecting the repaired washed-off bridge  on Minna-Bida road  at Kakapangi Village, also lamented  that the flood had caused untold hardship to the people.

He added that  the ravaging effect of flood in the state in the last two weeks had led to the collapse of no fewer than seven bridges on some critical and strategic roads across the state.

READ ALSO: 2019: Igbo group canvasses for Middle Belt presidency

Bello, also said that farm land and property worth hundreds of millions of naira have been destroyed with threats to several others since the commencement of the raining season.

While noting  that  some villages have been submerged by flood, he added that the financial implications of flood and challenges being faced by victims are beyond them hence the need to appeal to the Federal Government to come to its aid.

“Natural disaster is beyond everybody, especially now with the effect of global warming and climate change, we are worst hit in Niger State.

“The flooding we are experiencing in the state at the early stage of raining season is a big threat to communities in riverine areas of the state this year.”

“At the moment we have seven bridges that are cut off due to heavy rain and flooding. We have some villages submerged in water.

“The high level of water due to the downpour in the last few days has rendered some strategic roads in bad shape.”

He pointed out further that “aside from the  debilitating effect of flooding that has rendered our roads weak, the volume of trailers and over weight articulated vehicles plying these roads have further worsened the roads. Some of these roads are as old as 30 years .

“They need to be rebuilt or reconstructed and this will require a lot of money that the state cannot afford.

“We have been consulting with respective federal agencies and with the recent development and the magnitude of what is happening now, we will write reminders with pictures and video clips of the devastation, so that Federal Government can come to our aid.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FLOOD DISASTER

Flood disaster: Niger appeals for FG’s support

— 28th August 2018

John Adams, Minna Worried by the devastating effects of flood disasters, the Niger State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to come to its   aid. The governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who made the appeal after inspecting the repaired washed-off bridge  on Minna-Bida road  at Kakapangi Village, also lamented  that the flood had caused untold…

  • MIDDLE BELT

    2019: Igbo group canvasses for Middle Belt presidency

    — 28th August 2018

    …Wants Ohanaeze, Arewa’s support for Dogara, Ndume Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri An Igbo political pressure group, Nzuko Igbo Bu Igbo, has maintained that the only way stability could be guaranteed in the already heated polity in the country is  to allow for the the emergence of a president of Middle Belt extraction. The group said that…

  • RULE OF LAW

    Rule of law: PDP rejects Buhari’s position

    — 28th August 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, said  President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance that the rule of law will be secondary to “national interest” is strange to the laws of the country and completely unacceptable. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary,  Kola Ologbondiyan,  the PDP stated that President Buhari’s comment is…

  • SALE OF FORMS

    2019: PDP begins sale of forms

    — 28th August 2018

    Presidential form goes for N12m, governorship N6m Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will commence the sale of nomination forms to aspirants seeking to contest the 2019 general elections on its platform today. In a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu, last night,  the PDP said the…

  • ABDULSALAMI

    2015: How we persuaded Jonathan to concede defeat – Abdusalami

    — 28th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A former military head of state, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd), has revealed the process that led to former President Goodluck Jonathan to concede defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari after the result of the 2015 Presidential election. Abdulsalami, who made the disclosure at the 2018 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share