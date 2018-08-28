Flood disaster: Niger appeals for FG’s support

John Adams, Minna

Worried by the devastating effects of flood disasters, the Niger State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to come to its aid.

The governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who made the appeal after inspecting the repaired washed-off bridge on Minna-Bida road at Kakapangi Village, also lamented that the flood had caused untold hardship to the people.

He added that the ravaging effect of flood in the state in the last two weeks had led to the collapse of no fewer than seven bridges on some critical and strategic roads across the state.

READ ALSO: 2019: Igbo group canvasses for Middle Belt presidency

Bello, also said that farm land and property worth hundreds of millions of naira have been destroyed with threats to several others since the commencement of the raining season.

While noting that some villages have been submerged by flood, he added that the financial implications of flood and challenges being faced by victims are beyond them hence the need to appeal to the Federal Government to come to its aid.

“Natural disaster is beyond everybody, especially now with the effect of global warming and climate change, we are worst hit in Niger State.

“The flooding we are experiencing in the state at the early stage of raining season is a big threat to communities in riverine areas of the state this year.”

“At the moment we have seven bridges that are cut off due to heavy rain and flooding. We have some villages submerged in water.

“The high level of water due to the downpour in the last few days has rendered some strategic roads in bad shape.”

He pointed out further that “aside from the debilitating effect of flooding that has rendered our roads weak, the volume of trailers and over weight articulated vehicles plying these roads have further worsened the roads. Some of these roads are as old as 30 years .

“They need to be rebuilt or reconstructed and this will require a lot of money that the state cannot afford.

“We have been consulting with respective federal agencies and with the recent development and the magnitude of what is happening now, we will write reminders with pictures and video clips of the devastation, so that Federal Government can come to our aid.”