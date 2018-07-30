– The Sun News
ANAMBRA

Flood destroys Anambra sports complex

30th July 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Flood has destroyed property estimated over N50 million at the Rojenny Sports Complex and Games Village Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State  following days of torrential rainfall in the state.

Some of the sections affected in the all in one Sports Complex and Tourist Centre built in 1987 by Chief Rommy Onwuka were the Christian Chapel, Amusement Park, Zoological Garden and Badminton court.

Also a long stretch of the perimeter fencing, the embankment on the expressway and some buildings including the convenience facilities were pulled down and washed away by the flood.

Describing the development as disaster of immense proportion, the proprietor, Chief Ezeonwuka told newsmen, on Monday, that it was an heart-wrenching experience that an investment of such magnitude was being destroyed.

 

He appealed to the government and Nigerian public to urgently intervene and salvage the sporting complex estimated at about N25 billion.

He said, “What happened is a great disaster because the volume of money invested in establishing Rojenny is so enormous that this type of destruction can dampen the spirit of any investor or make him breakdown.”

Ezeonwuka lamented that the various levels of government have allowed the stadium to lie fallow while millions of youths were on the streets looking for how to bring their talents to limelight.

He said, “Rojenny is story of a parish waiting for the priest for over 30 years and I have been doing all that I can to maintain it; Rojenny is an already made resource waiting to be harnessed, however I am not regretting because the spirit of God is upon me

“It is common knowledge that this place is not yielding because the government of Anambra and mangers of sports in this country have not discovered the secret and possible contribution that Rojenny can make in the country’s sports development.

“The spirit of God that gave me the inspiration to build this facility has also given me the grace to bear all these challenges and this latest disaster is enough to weigh me down.

“If it is being fully utilised Nigeria cannot be talking about not winning medals at the Olympics or coming back empty handed from the world cup because it has training facility for all Olympic events and they are of international standard.”

