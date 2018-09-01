– The Sun News
SALISU

Flood claims 14 lives in Niger — official

— 1st September 2018

NAN

The Director Relief, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Garba Salisu, says 14 persons have so far died due to flooding in different part of the state.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna, he said that the agency had engaged the services of no fewer than 200 local divers in affected communities for rescue operations.

He said that the local divers would complement the efforts of agency rescue unit whenever the need arose.

READ ALSO Ugborodo crisis: Community begins reconciliation process

Salisu also appealed to residents of the state to desist from building on waterways and to stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse to reduce the effect of flooding in the state.

He also urged communities experiencing gully erosion to relocate whenever the threat of flood became high.

“My major fear is that, most rains are usually at night when the people are sleeping, but the only way is to create environment for smooth flow of water’’, he said.

The director also called on communities that are prone to flooding to, as a matter of urgency, vacate the area temporarily to avoid disaster.

  • UGBORODO

    Ugborodo crisis: Community begins reconciliation process

    — 1st September 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri The Ugborodo Community Management Committee (UCMC) has commenced the process of reconciling all the aggrieved factions in the age-long crisis that had ravaged the oil rich community. The reconciliation is aimed at reabsorbing the indigenes that were either displaced or on exile to their homeland. Consequent upon this move, the management committee…

  • MASANAWA

    Buhari approves Masanawa as NSPMC MD,  3 EDs

    — 1st September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abbas Masanawa as Managing Director of the Nigeria Security Printing And Minting Company (NSPMC). He also approved the appointment of Abubakar Sule Minjibir, Chris Orewa and Tunji Kazeem as Executive Directors in the Nigeria printing and minting company. The approval followed their recommendation by…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force tasks officers, personnel on physical fitness

    — 1st September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal,  Oladayo Amao, has urged officers, airmen and air women of the Command to support their battle readiness by being physically fit to carry out assigned duties. AVM Amao who gave the charge, on Saturday, during…

  • Gbileeka

    Benue to demolish houses contravening laws

    — 1st September 2018

    NAN Mr Abraham Gbileeka, the General Manager of Benue Urban Development Board, says the board has marked no fewer than 300 buildings that contravene law for demolition in Makurdi. He said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi that most of the affected structures were built on water…

