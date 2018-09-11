– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - Flood alert: Bayelsa govt. moves to protect citizens
11th September 2018 - Gully erosion kills 15, threatens households in Anambra community
11th September 2018 - 2019: Sokoto PDP adopts Tambuwal’s ex-Commissioner as guber candidate
11th September 2018 - IGR: NGF to introduce dashboard to boost revenue
11th September 2018 - Desert encroachment’ll destroy future generations – Onu
11th September 2018 - 2019: Oyo CP reads riot act to politicians on firearms
11th September 2018 - Kano plans irrigation of Tudun Wada dam – Ganduje
11th September 2018 - APC’s 50% discount for female aspirants, PLWDs, disappointing – Lois Auta
11th September 2018 - I’m back in D’Tigers to learn more -Ikechukwu Nwamu
11th September 2018 - Protest rocks C’River PDP over automatic NASS ticket
Home / National / Flood alert: Bayelsa govt. moves to protect citizens
FLOOD ALERT

Flood alert: Bayelsa govt. moves to protect citizens

— 11th September 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has established some dedicated call lines to enable residents in the state report cases of high-water level in their areas due to the impending flood expected to hit the state soon.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA) had listed nine states, including Bayelsa State, on the axis of River Niger and three others on the River Benue axis were set to experience floods.

The mobile numbers which are 08025814636, 08110413567 and 09037582261 were provided by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson as part of efforts of the Bayelsa State Government to ensure it combats the flood and mitigates effects.

Investigation revealed that people in coastal communities like Biseni have started relocating their property to safe places to avoid its destruction by the flood.

In a joint statement, on Monday, by Iworiso-Markson and his Environment counterpart, Hon. Ebipatei  Apaingolo, the state government said the emergency call lines will be open 24 hours, every day of the week.

The statement urged Bayelsans to take advantage of the mobile numbers to report flood cases and also support government’s effort by keeping their immediate environment clean and open up drains within their vicinity.

The statement added that monitoring teams would be set up soon to go round the state to monitor flood prone areas and also respond swiftly to any emergency situation.

READ ALSO: Gully erosion kills 15, threatens households in Anambra community

According to the statement, the state government is partnering with relevant stakeholders and experts including the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to ensure that the situation if it occurs is put under control and insisted that there is no reason to panic.

The statement maintained that the proactive measures are geared towards preventing any reoccurrence of the 2012 flood disaster in the state, “even though floods are natural disasters and inevitable”.

It would be recalled that the 2012 flood disaster was one of the biggest challenge of the Restoration Government but it rose to it, as Governor Seriake Dickson spared no effort to ensure that the state was not consumed by the disaster.

The statement averred that Governor Dickson has mandated the Ministry of Information and Orientation and that of Environment to carry out the task of coordinating sensitization and monitoring efforts to safeguard residents and called on every one to play their own role.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FLOOD ALERT

Flood alert: Bayelsa govt. moves to protect citizens

— 11th September 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has established some dedicated call lines to enable residents in the state report cases of high-water level in their areas due to the impending flood expected to hit the state soon. The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA) had listed nine states, including Bayelsa State, on the axis of…

  • GULLY EROSION

    Gully erosion kills 15, threatens households in Anambra community

    — 11th September 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has said 15 people of Umuozu community in Otolo a suburbs of Anambra State, lost their lives to gully erosion in the area. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, who was drawn to the gas emission from exposed coal seam in the community, dispatched a team of…

  • TAMBUWAL

    2019: Sokoto PDP adopts Tambuwal’s ex-Commissioner as guber candidate

    — 11th September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Sokoto State, has adopted the candidature of Hon. Munir Dan Iya, as the gubernatorial candidate for the state in the forthcoming general elections. Dan Iya was the state’s former Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development and close associate of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. The consensus…

  • DASHBOARD

    IGR: NGF to introduce dashboard to boost revenue

    — 11th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is set to introduce an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Dashboard, an innovation of the Economic department of the NGF. The Director General of NGF, Asishana Okauru, state’s this when he hosted tax officers from the 36 states of the federation at the Forum’s secretariat, in Abuja. According…

  • DESERT

    Desert encroachment’ll destroy future generations – Onu

    — 11th September 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said there would be nothing to present to the future generations if desert encroachment is not fought. Onu, while declaring open, the inception workshop on Technology Needs Assessment (TNA) for climate change mitigation and adaptation, in Abuja, also tasked the National Steering Committee on…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share