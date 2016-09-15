The Sun News
flood massive

Flood: 1 die as Osun residents count losses

— 15th September 2016

Tragedy struck at Oke Onitea area of Osogbo on Tuesday when Ebenezer Olabode was swept away by flood on Tuesday.
His remains was recovered yesterday by a rescue team of officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) including policemen and six local divers.
The rescue team were said to have searched for the body of Olabode till midnight of the previous day without success.
Divers reportedly resumed work as early as 6:00am and walked through the course of the river until Olabode’s corpse was found at the Government Reserved Area.
The corpse was immediately evacuated and deposited in a morgue.
One Pastor Paul Usman, who spoke on behalf of the family of the deceased, said the incident was unfortunate but commended the Police and the rescue team for not giving up on the search.
Usman said it was better to prevent disasters, including the natural ones, than to manage them, saying with prevention, loss of lives and property would be prevented.
However, there was apprehension among residents of flood-prone areas in the state as the rains continued to fall heavily on Wednesday, while many victims affected by the flood counted their losses.
One of the shop owners, Chinedu Chukwu, whose goods were destroyed by the flood, said he lost electronics goods worth millions of naira to the flood.
Some elderly women selling foodstuff were in tears while narrating how the flood swept away their foodstuff.
One of them, Mrs. Awawu Ogunrinde, said she and other sellers had travelled for the Eid el Kabir celebration when the rains started.
Ogunrinde said, “We are in serious debt now. All the rice, yam flour, semovita and beans were swept away by the flood.
“I took loans from a microfinance bank, just like my colleagues, to buy the foodstuff; but they have been swept away now. I don’t know how I will repay the loan.”
Church members at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC),Oke Igbala District Headquarters, Gbonmi in Osogbo, were seen bailing out water from the church auditorium, while some members  salvaged some equipment from the flooded church.
Commandant of the NSCDC in Osun, Mr. Philips Ayodele, who went around the town with officials from the Disaster Management Unit of the agency, condoled with the family of the deceased.
The NSCDC boss said people ought to have taken preventive measures since it was  predicted that Osun State would experience heavy rainfall this year.
Meanwhile, Publicity Secretary of a faction of the People’s Democratic Party in the state, Mr. Sunday Bisi blamed the flood on what he described as “dereliction of duty on the part of the state government.”
He said it was unfortunate that roads in the state had been turned into ponds and lakes despite the huge funds “wasted on purported flood control.

  flood massive

