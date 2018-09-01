Flipside of Kebbi rice revolution

Saturday Sun reporter visited Dole-Kaina’s river port, which served as a link to villages in Niger and Benin Republic. On the second day of his visit to the area, different wooden canoes and boats driven by outboards were seen at the bank of the river.

The nature of the commerce flourishing at the riverside was not difficult to decipher. It was observed that paddy rice were imported into Nigeria through the river. They came in loaded on the wooden canoes. A canoe paddler, Issa Haruna Dole-Kaina, explained thus: “We do convey paddy rice from Lolo, Illo and other villages from Niger and Benin to this place. We were told that agents of rice mills in Kebbi State are purchasing it for their production. Sometimes, we can carry a load of a trailer and as you can see (he pointed to a trailer) the one they are offloading over there. It may contain about 600 or more bags of paddy rice, depending on the size of the boat.” With regard to the selling price of a bag of paddy rice, he said: “A bag of paddy rice from nearby countries is sold at the cost of N7,000 per bag. We ferry them at N400 or N500 per bag. If a canoe is fully loaded, two Kanta trucks (a mini trailer) would be chartered to convey the product to different destinations”. Efforts to approach other canoe owners on the issue were rebuffed. A few of them were hostile and threatened to beat the reporter.