– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - Flight Unavailability: Athletes say situation can affect performance
31st July 2018 - Osinbajo launches Patients Bill of Rights, seeks full implementation
31st July 2018 - Trump says collusion not a crime as 1st Russia probe trial begins
31st July 2018 - I stopped swearing-in of new dep. gov. – Okorocha
31st July 2018 - Kaduna court frees 100 El-Zakzaky followers
31st July 2018 - Picking final D’Tigress squad for World Cup will be difficult, assistant coach says
31st July 2018 - Police chase out Clerk, staff from Benue House of Assembly
31st July 2018 - Tinubu to build faculty of arts complex for LASU
31st July 2018 - JUST IN: Judge refuses to swear in Ekenze as new Imo dep. gov.
31st July 2018 - Delta Tourism Board set for African Senior Athletics Championships
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Flight Unavailability: Athletes say situation can affect performance
flight

Flight Unavailability: Athletes say situation can affect performance

— 31st July 2018

NAN

Some athletes say that the delay they experienced following the unavailability of local flight from Lagos to Asaba, venue of the Senior African Athletics Championships may hamper their performance at the competition.

Some African contingent to the championships who flew into Nigeria have spent at least a day in Lagos following the unavailability or limited flight to Asaba.

Knewman Knewman, a sprint athlete from Bostwana, said they came in ahead of the event on Friday, with the intention of having enough time to prepare but were denied the opportunity because of flight unavailability.

“We came in on Friday, but due to unavailability of flight we had to stay back in Lagos till Saturday and flew to Owerri, and later had about three hours flight delay before hitting Asaba.

“We were lodged in a hotel that was not listed as one of the competition’s hotels, the food there was not really good and services as well.

“Yesterday (Monday) we were relocated to another hotel and I can say it was only yesterday we felt welcomed.

“Definitely, it will affect our performance and that of any other athlete.

READ ALSO Kaduna court frees 100 El-Zakzaky followers

“If the competition is starting tomorrow (Wednesday) and athletes haven’t arrived in Asaba, rested or granted proper accommodation, how will they cope?’’ he asked in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Asaba.

Knewman added that the Bostwana team had prepared well for the event, and called on the organisers to make better provisions for contingent in future events.

Algerian Abdelmalik Lahoulou, an African Games gold medallist in 400m hurdles, said the organisation is poor, but he personally intended to put in his best at the event.

READ ALSO Picking final D’Tigress squad for World Cup will be difficult, assistant coach says

“The organisation is poor. I am still expecting my luggage to come in but I have just trained this morning and I am hoping to put in my best.

“I want to clinch the gold medal and make my country proud,’’ Lahoulou told NAN.

The athletes, however, lauded the facilities at the newly completed Stephen Keshi Stadium, venue of the meet.

The championships is a qualifier to the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Continental Cup in Ostarva, Czech Republic in September.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSINBAJO

Osinbajo launches Patients Bill of Rights, seeks full implementation

— 31st July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, launched the Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoR) to enhance healthcare service delivery in the country. This is even as he has called for the full implementation of the document, assuring that the Federal Government would continue to place the welfare of the citizens…

  • OKOROCHA

    I stopped swearing-in of new dep. gov. – Okorocha

    — 31st July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has claimed full responsibility for the botched swearing-in of the new deputy governor of the state, Sir Calistus Ekenze, on Tuesday. According to the governor, the swearing-in was suspended following his directive to the Chief Judge of the state to obey the interim court order restraining…

  • KADUNA

    Kaduna court frees 100 El-Zakzaky followers

    — 31st July 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna A Kaduna State High Court judge , on Tuesday, in her judgement in the ‘No Case Submission’ filed by the defense lawyers, freed nearly 100 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) arrested in December 2015 following a bloody  clash between the Islamic sect and men of Nigerian Army that reportedly…

  • BENUE

    Police chase out Clerk, staff from Benue House of Assembly

    — 31st July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Staff of the Benue State House of Assembly, including the Clerk of the House, Torese Agena were, on Tuesday, chased out of the Assembly complex by armed policemen. The development followed the event of the previous day where eight members of the Assembly, led by the impeached Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, with the…

  • Bola Tinubu

    Tinubu to build faculty of arts complex for LASU

    — 31st July 2018

    NAN A former Governor of Lagos State and Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has offered to build a complex to house the faculty of arts at the Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo. The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos. Fagbohun…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share