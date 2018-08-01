Now, the situation at Oduke layout is so pathetic that while others rejoice when it rains, it is the other way for them. Rain brings them pain and misery. The popular saying that after the rain comes sunshine does not apply to them. Instead, it is after rain comes flooding.

It takes an average of five hours after rain for flood to recede in Oduke Layout and when it is heavy rain, it might take four to five days before residents can come out of their homes, use their vehicles or even allow children to go to school.

Christian Madubeze, Sylvester Uzor and the President General of the Community, Nicholas Okechukwu who spoke in tears when the reporter visited the area last week sent a distress call to the state government to take up their case as an emergency.

“We are like internally displaced people right now. Over 5,000 people living here are trapped. No entry and exit route for us. Buildings have been submerged. Schools destroyed with little children dying in the past from the flooding. This is an emergency case and our situation requires immediate attention or we may perish forever,” they lamented.

When contacted on telephone, Commissioner for Works, Marcel Ifejiofor said he could not talk much on phone.