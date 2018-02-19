Flamingoes crash out of Uruguay 2018

MONICA IHEAKAM

Nigeria U-17 Women’s team Flamingoes have crashed out of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Flamingoes failed to book their passage to the tournament to be hosted by Uruguay after their 1-1 away draw against Les Jeunes Lionnes of Cameroon yesterday in Yaounde.

The Flamingoes crashed out on away goals after aggregate score ended 3-3. In the first-leg played in Benin, Cameroon forced the Flamingoes to a 2-2 draw.

This is the first time Nigeria failed to qualify for the global championship since its inception in 2008. In fact, they edged out their Cameroonian counterparts, ‘Les Jeunes Lionnes’ to qualify for the maiden edition hosted in New Zealand in 2008 .

Cameroon took the lead through Alice Kameni in the 16th minute before Precious Vincent drew Flamingoes level on 82 minutes which was not enough.

After the equaliser, the Flamingoes went in search of the winning goal but Cameroonians held on to pick the World Cup ticket.

This would be Cameroon’s second appearance at the U-17 Women’s World Cup after qualifying for the 2016 edition in Jordan.

Meanwhile South Africa had sailed through to Uruguay.

The Bantwana as the South African girls are called, completed a double over their Moroccan counterparts 6-1 on aggregate.

The final tournament had been scheduled for 13 November to 1 December 2018 in Uruguay.