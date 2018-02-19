The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Flamingoes crash out of Uruguay 2018
19th February 2018 - NOGIG 2018: Kida declares games open
19th February 2018 - Heineken promises more Champions League fun for fans
19th February 2018 - Ganduje to grace Ramat Cup final
19th February 2018 - Hannover 96 fined for racial slur towards Nigerian players
19th February 2018 - Hiring pastors to fight criminals
19th February 2018 - If Zuma were a Nigerian…
19th February 2018 - Executive Order boost for local content
19th February 2018 - Special courts for corruption and sexual offences
19th February 2018 - Letter to Defence Minister: If it’s not too late…(2)
Home / Sports / Flamingoes crash out of Uruguay 2018

Flamingoes crash out of Uruguay 2018

— 19th February 2018

MONICA IHEAKAM

Nigeria U-17 Women’s team Flamingoes  have crashed out of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Flamingoes failed to book their passage to the tournament to be hosted by Uruguay after their 1-1 away draw against  Les Jeunes Lionnes of Cameroon yesterday in Yaounde.

The Flamingoes crashed out on away goals after aggregate score ended 3-3. In the first-leg played in Benin, Cameroon forced the Flamingoes to a 2-2 draw.

This is the first time Nigeria failed to qualify for the global championship since its inception in 2008. In fact, they edged out their Cameroonian counterparts, ‘Les Jeunes Lionnes’ to qualify for the  maiden edition hosted in New Zealand in 2008 .

Cameroon took the lead through Alice Kameni in the 16th minute before Precious Vincent drew Flamingoes level on 82 minutes which was not enough.

After the equaliser, the Flamingoes went in search of the winning goal but Cameroonians held on to pick the World Cup ticket.

This would be Cameroon’s second appearance at the U-17 Women’s World Cup after qualifying for the 2016 edition in Jordan.

Meanwhile South Africa had sailed through to Uruguay.

The Bantwana as the South African girls are called, completed a double over their Moroccan counterparts 6-1 on aggregate.

The final tournament had been scheduled for 13 November to 1 December 2018 in Uruguay.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Buhari must speak to Nigerians now – Sani

— 18th February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Senator Shehu Sani is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He represents Kaduna central in the senate.  He has obviously become a household name in the Nigeria political space, just as he appears to have won the admiration of the Nigerian masses as a persistent voice crying in the wilderness….

  • Dangote refinery will end fuel scarcity, say graduate engineers

    — 18th February 2018

    Returnee India-trained graduate engineers of the Dangote Refinery have assured Nigerians that fuel crisis will become a thing of the past when the refinery commences operation. The graduates promised to deploy the knowledge and skills acquired during the training to ensure Nigeria is saved the embarrassment of incessant fuel scarcity when the refinery comes on…

  • Nipco Honours 29 Staff With Long Service Award

    — 18th February 2018

    Twenty-nine members of staff of NIPCO Plc were honoured recently for meritorious service to the company for over a decade. The management of NIPCO Plc at the event, the third in the annals of the organisation, explained why the company has remained an employer of choice in the downstream sector of the oil and gas…

  • ‘Why FG must include cancer treatment in NHIS’

    — 18th February 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 Federal government would have to include the treatment of cancer in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), as the wages of workers cannot cater for the treatment of the disease. The general secretary of the National Union of Garment and Textile Union Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), and vice president, Industrial Global Union,…

  • Nigeria’s Tobechukwu Opara wins USDA diversity programme

    — 18th February 2018

    Nigerian Tobechukwu Opara is among 30 university students that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has picked to attend its 2018 Agricultural Outlook Forum through the USDA Student Diversity Program. Senior Tobechukwu “Toby” Opara, along with sophomore Alexis Doon are two UMES undergraduates who will join 28 other undergraduates and graduate students for a week in…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share