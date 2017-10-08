Fix Lagos-Badagry Expressway, lawmaker urges Fed Govt

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Setonji David, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to rehabilitate Lagos- Badagry Expressway to end the hardship of people plying the road.

David, representing Badagry Constituency II at the Assembly, expressed dismay over the non-completion the road, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, the government must not delay in rescuing residents of the area from hardship and suffering due to the sorry state of the road.

“The state of the road is to say the least, very deplorable. That road is a major road in Lagos State and in Nigeria.

“It is the only road that links Lagos State to other neighbouring countries. It is unfortunate that the situation of that road now is deplorable.

‘’The condition of that road is nothing to write home about.

“No one can imagine that such a road, as important to Lagos and Nigeria as a whole is, in such a very deplorable state.

“There are potholes everywhere and transversing it from Lagos to Badagry can take three hours, a journey that should not take more than 45 minutes.”

“People are suffering on this road, especially the motorists.Everybody is complaining.

“This road has been there for over 30 years. It is due for reconstruction but in the meantime let the government do something to rehabilitate it.’’

(Source: NAN)