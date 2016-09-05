Fix crippled economy quickly – APC to Buhari

(By Romanus Ugwu – ABUJA)

The All Progressives Congress has charged President Buhari to urgently employ all legitimate and innovative means to restore the country’s battered economy, even as the ruling party assured Nigerians of the its commitment to tackle the current economic challenges.

Reacting to what it described as an orchestrated and insensitive comment of opposition Peoples Democratic Party on the economy, the ruling party urged the President to ignore the comments and focus on fixing the economy.

In a release signed by National Secretary Hon. Mai Mala Buni, APC accused the PDP of ‘orchestrated and feeble’ attempts to blackmail the current administration and twist facts, urging the opposition to own up to its transgressions and apologize to Nigerians.

“In reacting to the orchestrated and insensitive comments by the PDP on the economy, the APC urges the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to remain focused in its bold bid to restore economic growth in the country.”

“In spite of the PDP’s orchestrated and feeble attempts to blackmail the current administration and twist facts, the reality remains that the prevailing socio-economic hardship being faced by Nigerians is a direct consequence of the mismanagement of the economy and unprecedented looting of the country’s commonwealth perpetrated under its watch.

“Going forward, the urgent task before the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration is to restore the country’s battered economy back to health and all legitimate and innovative means are being employed to achieve this in the quickest possible time,” the statement read.