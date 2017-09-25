The Sun News
Latest
25th September 2017 - Five things on aircraft you never knew
25th September 2017 - Delta celebrates 1m passenger feat on Lagos – Atlanta route
25th September 2017 - ICAO to train AIB staff on accident investigation 
25th September 2017 - Bi-Courtney expresses interest in airports listed for concessioning
25th September 2017 - Low scores for NIMASA on shipping development
25th September 2017 - We’ll adhere to govt’s regulations in doing our job –NPA boss
25th September 2017 - ‘Africa’ll be next maritime investment haven’
25th September 2017 - Laziness responsible for North’s opposition to restructuring –Atiku
25th September 2017 - Playing ostrich
25th September 2017 - Demand for N7bn: You lied, Obiano tells Obi
Home / Business / Five things on aircraft you never knew

Five things on aircraft you never knew

— 25th September 2017

Aircraft carry all kinds of apparatus and tools that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on board. Here are five. 

Handcuffs

“Passenger restraint” is the polite term used to describe handcuffs, and yes, you can bet they’re on board.  Crew will bring them out to restore order if a passenger looks like getting out of hand and threatens violence to another passenger or crew.

Sky marshals

Aircraft carry sky marshals who are like a kind of internal security officers on board the aircraft. They carry sidearms,  but note that they will not assist cabin crew to subdue a drunk or unruly passenger for example – that’s too common, they are instead trained to act as undercover agents and they only spring into action if the flight is at the risk of being hijacked or attacked by terrorists on board. 

Video surveillance cameras

Aircraft are now installed with video surveillance cameras in their cabins and this came in the wake of the September 11 hijackings of US carriers. Cameras are positioned to enable pilots monitor the entire cabin; some are visible, others are virtually impossible to locate.

Axe

Aircraft are required to carry a crash axe, intended to enable crew to rip through panels and sidewalls to fight an electrical fire.

 Supplemental oxygen

Most aircraft have an oxygen cylinder for the use of passengers who might have difficulty breathing. This is in addition to the drop-down oxygen masks that are activated should cabin pressure drop.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Five things on aircraft you never knew

— 25th September 2017

Aircraft carry all kinds of apparatus and tools that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on board. Here are five.  Handcuffs “Passenger restraint” is the polite term used to describe handcuffs, and yes, you can bet they’re on board.  Crew will bring them out to restore order if a passenger looks…

  • Delta celebrates 1m passenger feat on Lagos – Atlanta route

    — 25th September 2017

    Delta Air Lines said it hit an important milestone over the weekend as it carried the one millionth customer to fly on its Lagos – Atlanta route.  The passenger, Ms. Gbemisola Abudu, was met by Bobby Bryan, Delta’s Commercial Director for East and West Africa, as she checked in for her flight from Lagos to…

  • ICAO to train AIB staff on accident investigation 

    — 25th September 2017

    The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is partnering the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States of America (USA) to conduct  a one-week accident investigation training for staff of the Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB). The workshop to be facilitated by the two international organisations, seeks to deepen the knowledge, and sharpen the…

  • Bi-Courtney expresses interest in airports listed for concessioning

    — 25th September 2017

    Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), says it would bid for any of Nigeria’s airports listed for concessioning.                 The Federal Government has slated the international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt for concessioning to private firms and…

  • Low scores for NIMASA on shipping development

    — 25th September 2017

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe More than  two years after its new management came on board, Maritime Stakeholders at the weekend welcomed the move by the Federal Government  to probe the operations Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) following various allegations against it. The resolve to investigate the agency followed observed disparities in its  remittances…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share