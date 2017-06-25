The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2017 - Five rescued from road crash in Ikorodu
25th June 2017 - Homeowners’ charter: 1,000 applicants get C of O in Ogun
25th June 2017 - University don lauds Dickson’s development initiatives
25th June 2017 - Igbo quit notice: ECWA church insists on arrest of Arewa youths
25th June 2017 - Anambra: Family torn apart over execution of late father’s Will
25th June 2017 - Oyo 2019: Akintola deserves our total support –Alaafin
25th June 2017 - Court sentences man to death for robbery, rape
25th June 2017 - Obaseki advises against birthday adverts, says ‘donate to charity’
25th June 2017 - Evans SHOCKER: Soldier gang member arrested
25th June 2017 - Governor Willie Obiano fit to continue
Home / National / Five rescued from road crash in Ikorodu

Five rescued from road crash in Ikorodu

— 25th June 2017

Five commuters, four adult females and one man were rescued yesterday following a head-on collision involving two commercial buses, which happened in the Itamaga area of Ikorodu. 

The auto-crash was attributed to reckless driving, according to the General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, whose agency responded to a distress call about 6.43am regarding the accident.

He said that LASEMA officials attached to the Emergency Response Team (ERT) unit mobilized to the scene of the incident.

“Investigation carried out by the Agency’s ERT at the scene of the incident revealed that a yellow commercial bus (SMK-633XM) collided with an oncoming white commercial bus (LSD-763XF). Further investigation revealed that the collision was as a result of reckless driving.

“Fortunately there was no loss of life involved in the incident as the swift intervention of the Agency’s ERT culminated in the salvaging of five victims (4 adult female and an adult male),” Tiamiyu said

The ERT with operatives of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps attached to LASTMA, Nigeria Police Force, FRSC and LASAMABUS were the responders present at the scene of the incident. The five severely injured victims were taken to the trauma centre for further treatments.

LASEMA removed the two vehicles involved in the crash from the road and subsequently towed them to a safe place nearby at ensuring free vehicular movements.

Tiamiyu, however, advised drivers to drive within approved speed limit and also ensure frequent check on their vehicles before embarking on journeys.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Five rescued from road crash in Ikorodu

— 25th June 2017

Five commuters, four adult females and one man were rescued yesterday following a head-on collision involving two commercial buses, which happened in the Itamaga area of Ikorodu.  The auto-crash was attributed to reckless driving, according to the General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, whose agency responded to a…

Share

  • Homeowners’ charter: 1,000 applicants get C of O in Ogun

    — 25th June 2017

    The Ogun State government has put smiles on the faces of another batch of one thousand applicants who went home with their Certificates of Occupancy and other land title documents under the Homeowners’ Charter programme. Governor Ibikunle Amosun who presented the documents to the beneficiaries at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, appreciated them for their…

    Share

  • University don lauds Dickson’s development initiatives

    — 25th June 2017

    A former President of the Ijaw National Congress, (INC) and renowned academic, Professor Kimse Okoko on Friday lauded the efforts of Governor Seriake Dickson at transforming the state in spite of the lean resources accruing to the state from the Federation Account. Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa shortly after the inauguration of a 20 member…

    Share

  • Igbo quit notice: ECWA church insists on arrest of Arewa youths

    — 25th June 2017

    From Gyang Bere, Jos President of Evangelical Church Wining All (ECWA), Rev. Jeremiah Gado, has said that a major crisis would engulf Nigeria if leaders of the coalition of Arewa youths who demanded the relocation of Igbos from the North were not arrested.   Gado, in a statement issued in Jos yesterday, said the quit…

    Share

  • Anambra: Family torn apart over execution of late father’s Will

    — 25th June 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi THE execution of late Chief A.O. Ezeoke’s Will in Nkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State has landed the family in court. The head of the late Ezeoke’s family, Dr Sylvester Ezeoke, has dragged the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese in Anambra State, the Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor to court…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share