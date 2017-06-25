Five rescued from road crash in Ikorodu

Five commuters, four adult females and one man were rescued yesterday following a head-on collision involving two commercial buses, which happened in the Itamaga area of Ikorodu.

The auto-crash was attributed to reckless driving, according to the General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, whose agency responded to a distress call about 6.43am regarding the accident.

He said that LASEMA officials attached to the Emergency Response Team (ERT) unit mobilized to the scene of the incident.

“Investigation carried out by the Agency’s ERT at the scene of the incident revealed that a yellow commercial bus (SMK-633XM) collided with an oncoming white commercial bus (LSD-763XF). Further investigation revealed that the collision was as a result of reckless driving.

“Fortunately there was no loss of life involved in the incident as the swift intervention of the Agency’s ERT culminated in the salvaging of five victims (4 adult female and an adult male),” Tiamiyu said

The ERT with operatives of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps attached to LASTMA, Nigeria Police Force, FRSC and LASAMABUS were the responders present at the scene of the incident. The five severely injured victims were taken to the trauma centre for further treatments.

LASEMA removed the two vehicles involved in the crash from the road and subsequently towed them to a safe place nearby at ensuring free vehicular movements.

Tiamiyu, however, advised drivers to drive within approved speed limit and also ensure frequent check on their vehicles before embarking on journeys.