The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - Five arrested for hawking, selling Naira notes in Ogun
16th April 2018 - Nigeria has 22m cattle worth N3.4tr
16th April 2018 - Drama as angry youths ‘dethrone’ Ekiti Regent
16th April 2018 - Group protests alleged detention of journalist by DSS
16th April 2018 - 2019: Wait till 2023, ex-MILAD tells anti-Buhari campaigners
16th April 2018 - Industrial Council backs Buhari on Continental Free Trade Agreement
16th April 2018 - 2018 guber: I was betrayed by those l made in office – Fayemi
16th April 2018 - Pope emeritus marks 91st birthday
16th April 2018 - Fight involving 150 people breaks out at temple in Indiana
16th April 2018 - APC announces new website, social media accounts
Home / National / Five arrested for hawking, selling Naira notes in Ogun
HAWKING Ogun

Five arrested for hawking, selling Naira notes in Ogun

— 16th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than five persons have been arrested by police in various parts of Ogun State for allegedly hawking and selling Naira notes.

The suspects, all females, were identified as Toyin Alegbe, Kehinde Akinbode, Shoneye Latifat, Kehinde Olanrewaju and Iyanuoluwa Shokunbi.

In a statement, on Sunday, by the spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, he said the suspects were arrested in Ijebu Ode, Sagamu and Abeokuta areas of the state during an operation jointly carried out by police operatives and officials of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday 12 and Friday 13 of April, respectively.

According to him, the operation was in line with the provisions of Section 21(1) of the CBN Act 2007 which made hawking, selling and abuse of naira  a punishable offence.

Oyeyemi said various denominations of Naira notes totalling N1. 5 million were recovered from the suspects, who he noted “were publicly exhibiting their illicit trades”.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Aminu Alhassan, to commence full scale investigation into the activities of these suspects with the view of bringing to book others in their trade and prosecute them accordingly.

“The CP equally warned members of the public to desist from any act capable of soiling, abusing or destroying the Naira which is one of the symbols of our national identity. He therefore expressed his readiness to work with all government agencies to stamp out crime and criminality in the state,” the PPRO stated.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HAWKING Ogun

Five arrested for hawking, selling Naira notes in Ogun

— 16th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta No fewer than five persons have been arrested by police in various parts of Ogun State for allegedly hawking and selling Naira notes. The suspects, all females, were identified as Toyin Alegbe, Kehinde Akinbode, Shoneye Latifat, Kehinde Olanrewaju and Iyanuoluwa Shokunbi. In a statement, on Sunday, by the spokesperson of Ogun State…

  • CATTLE Nigeria

    Nigeria has 22m cattle worth N3.4tr

    — 16th April 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Nigeria has a total of 22 million cattle valued at N3.4 trillion aside the staggering number of goats and sheep. This makes up about 50 percent of Nigeria’s total national budget. Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Nomadic Education, Prof. Bashir Haruna Usman disclosed this, on Monday, in his opening remark…

  • REGENT Ekiti

    Drama as angry youths ‘dethrone’ Ekiti Regent

    — 16th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti There was pandemonium out in Agbado-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government of Ekiti State, at the weekend, when some angry youths allegedly chased away a Regent, Bolaji Okunbobade. Bolaji, it was gathered, was appointed to occupy the throne vacated by her late father, the Owa Oro of Agbado, Oba Okunbobade, who joined his…

  • JOURNALIST Abiri

    Group protests alleged detention of journalist by DSS

    — 16th April 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A group, Ondewari Health, Education and Environmental Project (OHEEP), in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Council Area of Bayelsa State has written  a protest letter to the Committee for the Protection of Journalists(CPJ) over the alleged arrest and continued detention of a Yenagoa based journalist and lawyer,  Mr. Jones Abiri, publisher of…

  • CAMPAIGNERS Kama

    2019: Wait till 2023, ex-MILAD tells anti-Buhari campaigners

    — 16th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja A former Military Governor of Plateau State during the regime of former Military President Ibrahim Babangida Maj.-Gen. Aliyu Adu Umar Kama (rtd), has urged those opposing President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019 to wait till 2023. According to Kama, it would be unwise for anyone, irrespective of their inclinations, to want to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share