Villagers in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, were treated to “fish rain” after a downpour brought small fish along with it, Makkal Osai reported.

The region has been hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms during the ongoing monsoon season, with neighbouring Indian states experiencing floods.

The small town of Nallur in the north of Sri Lanka, however, received fresh seafood along with their downpour.

People in the area who gathered to watch the spectacle said the phenomenon has been happening for the past three years.

The fish are usually alive and the villagers collect them in buckets before taking them home to be cooked. (asiaone)