Fish out assassins of ex-Head of Service, group urges Lalong

From: Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO), Da. Eric Fom, has urged Governor Simon Lalong of Benue State, and security operatives in the country, to fish out the masterminds of the assassination of a former Head of Service in the state, Da. Moses Gwom.

Fom, in a press statement argued that the late Gwom was assassinated in his shop, on Tuesday, October 10, contrary to speculations that the attacked was at Wereh village.

“The Berom Educational and Cultural Organization, BECO is rudely shocked at the assassination of Da Moses Dung Gwom, former Head of Civil Service, Plateau State and two others by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

“These assassinations are one too many. It is indeed very sad that the Berom nation has continued to lose its finest sons and daugthers in circumstances that are planned to annihilate, dispossess, and enslave our people.

“Also worrying is the somewhat permanent lack of arrest and diligent prosecution of suspects and culprits of so many of such cases. We are therefore calling on the State Government and Security Agencies in particular to demonstrate courage and professionalism in guaranteeing the Fundamental Human Rights of Berom by identifying and prosecuting the killers of these innocent citizens in Berom land.”

Former Governor and Senator representing Plateau North, Jonah Jang urged Governor Lalong to do more in the area of security and stop singing that permanent peace has been returned to the state.

“I wish to call on the Governor of Plateau State to do more in the area of security, in order to safeguard the lives and properties of all people who live in the State. For it is instructive noting that there is no peace to celebrate when innocent people are killed indiscriminately and chased away from their ancestral lands and homes.”

Governor Lalong, in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, had directed security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the evil act.

The governor had said, “I have directed the Security Agencies in the State to swing into action to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous and dastardly act. I assured the people of the State that their safety remains a priority to Government in spite of pockets of cases that seem to suggest the existence of reprisal attacks.”