Chinenye Anuforo

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has disclosed that its 894 banking scheme recorded over N1 trillion worth of transactions with over N3 trillion worth of transactions projected to be processed this year alone.

The 894 quick banking, a USSD based channel that enables customers to access banking services using any type of phone and without data/internet is the fastest growing USSD scheme in the market. It grew by about 250 per cent in 2017 to over 4.5million customers with a target of over 6.5million before the end of this year.

Customers who use 894 are able to check their balance, send/transfer money to any bank account in Nigeria, buy airtime for themselves and for their loved ones, confirm payments (up to last 5 transactions), open accounts, and do lots more.