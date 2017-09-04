The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2017 - Nigeria names 14-man provisional list for defence of AfroBasket title in Tunisia
4th September 2017 - Russia 2018: Nigeria 1, Cameroon 1
4th September 2017 - Police suspends anti-kidnapping commander in Lagos
4th September 2017 - Policeman commits suicide in Ebonyi
4th September 2017 - Bank depositors want CBN to address challenges of ATM failures
4th September 2017 - Lagos Govt flags off reconstruction of Oshodi/International Airport Road
4th September 2017 - BREAKING: U.S warns North Korea “begging for war”
4th September 2017 - 15 die in 2 months in C’River flooding
4th September 2017 - How we halted Boko Haram plans to disrupt Sallah – police
4th September 2017 - British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton expecting third child
Home / Cover / National / First Lady awards scholarship to 60 orphans in Daura

First Lady awards scholarship to 60 orphans in Daura

— 4th September 2017

First Lady Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President, has given scholarship awards to 60 orphans in primary school in Daura.

Buhari, who launched the scholarship scheme in Daura on Monday, said the scholarship would cover the six-year primary school education of the beneficiaries.

She said the aim of the scheme was to promote education and increase access to the quest for education especially for the Girl-child in the area.

The First Lady, who did not disclose the amount to be spent on the beneficiaries’ admonished parents to take the education of their children seriously, adding that education, is the bedrock of national development.

Buhari also distributed food items which included 60 bags of rice, 60 cartons of sachet tomato puree and 60 cartons of customised garri to 75 women and some less privileged people in the area.

In his remarks, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, commended the wife of the President for her love and concern for Nigerians.

He said the First Lady had been consistent in discharging her responsibilities, “We are very grateful to you for constructing a multi million Naira Child and Maternal Health Centre in Daura”.

Hajiya Zakiya Masari, the wife of Katsina State governor, also commended her for the gesture.

Masari prayed for the well-being of the nation and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Alhaji Lawal Kado, the Acting Chairman of Daura Local Government, also commended the efforts of the First Lady.

Kado then thanked God for the well-being of the President.

Ambarut Sani, a female politician, lauded the efforts of the First Lady, adding that the food items and award of scholarship would go a long way in providing succour to the beneficiaries.

She called on the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the donated items, stressing that the scholarship awardees would be monitored to ensure consistency.

Aisha Baushe, one of the beneficiaries of the scholarship award, thanked the First Lady for the gesture, describing it as a ”wonderful” booster to her quest for education.

Other beneficiaries who went home with food items and undisclosed cash gifts commended Aisha Buhari for her magnanimity and prayed for God’s guidance for the first family.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 22
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Naijaman 4th September 2017 at 10:26 pm
    Reply

    When mama P. was dolling out cash to her peeps and cronies, people were castigating for squandering our commonwealth. Where Aisha get the money wey she dey share to her Daura people? She don build health center already for the same Daura home people. I thought she only belongs in the “other room.” Niaja no start and stop in Daura oo!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police suspends anti-kidnapping commander in Lagos

— 4th September 2017

The new Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered the immediate removal of police anti-kidnapping commander over alleged abuse of office. The spokesman for the command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the removal to journalists on Monday. According to Mr. Famous-Cole, the removal would ensure an impartial investigation into alleged bribery, sexual molestation and detention…

  • Policeman commits suicide in Ebonyi

    — 4th September 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki There is bad news in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital as a serving policeman attached to the state’s police command, Mr Donatus Oyibe, yesterday afternoon reportedly committed suicide. The incidence, Daily Sun found, happened at Ukwuakpu axis of Abakaliki capital. Also, the decomposing body of a 70-year-old woman allegedly abducted and…

  • Bank depositors want CBN to address challenges of ATM failures

    — 4th September 2017

    Some bank customers in the South-East have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to compel commercial banks to urgently address challenges facing transactions with ATMs at weekends and national public holidays The customers made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday while expressing frustration, anger and anxiety…

  • Lagos Govt flags off reconstruction of Oshodi/International Airport Road

    — 4th September 2017

    The Lagos State Government on Monday flagged off the reconstruction of a 10-lane Oshodi-International Airport Road, with a pledge to complete the project within the next 15 months. The state Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr Adebowale Akinsanya, said at the ceremony that the project was in line with the state government’s commitment to transform…

  • BREAKING: U.S warns North Korea “begging for war”

    — 4th September 2017

    America has warned that North Korea is “begging for war” amid fears Kim Jong-un’s regime is preparing to launch a ballistic missile. Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, on Monday afternoon told an emergency meeting of the Security Council that “enough is enough”, adding that while America does not want war, “our country’s patience is not unlimited”. Military leaders…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share