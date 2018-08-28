– The Sun News
First batch

First batch of Lagos Pilgrims home bound after successful hajj

— 28th August 2018

NAN

The first batch of 312 Lagos pilgrims who participated in the just concluded will depart Saudi Arabia for Nigeria on Tuesday, aboard Medview Airline.

Their departure was announced in a statement signed by Mr Jamiu Dosunmu, Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Tuesday.

The statement said the Commissioner for Home Affairs and Lagos State Amir ul Hajj, Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef expressed joy over the success of the hajj and safety of the pilgrims throughout the operation.

“I am particularly grateful to Allah for giving the officials and the pilgrims the grace to cooperate with one another for the success of this year’s Hajj operation,’’ he said.

The commissioner commended the Lagos pilgrims for their good conducts during the hajj exercise.

He noted that this was the first time Lagos pilgrims would leave expeditiously, having spent less than 30 days in Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

“It is a great relief that the pilgrims are homebound so early after the hajj rites.

“Lagos pilgrims on the first flight have spent 28 days for this holy pilgrimage, which is fast enough. We are happy and hope it will continue,’’ he said.

He said the other flight schedules would be announced as soon as the board management was informed.

