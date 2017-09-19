The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - FIRS rakes in N2.5tr in 8 months
19th September 2017 - FG inaugurates Capital Market investments and securities tribunal
19th September 2017 - Teaching Hospital partners with Sokoto government on healthcare delivery
19th September 2017 - Students glad over ASUU strike suspension
19th September 2017 - 2 Russian Islamist women in suicide attack plot jailed
19th September 2017 - Buhari speaks at UNGA, advocates global peace
19th September 2017 - NPA head assures safety of vessels on Nigerian waters
19th September 2017 - Turkey foils illegal crossing attempts into Europe
19th September 2017 - WHO begins cholera vaccination in Borno
19th September 2017 - Bayelsa teachers vow to continue strike
Home / Business / National / FIRS rakes in N2.5tr in 8 months

FIRS rakes in N2.5tr in 8 months

— 19th September 2017

 

From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Tunde Fowler Tuesday disclosed that the agency’s innovative strategies, with focus on non-oil sources has enabled the government rake in N2.5 trillion between January and August, despite the harsh economic climate.

Speaking at a public lecture organized by Abuja Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) to mark its 20th anniversary, Fowler said the non-oil revenue arteries contributed about 65 per cent, while oil revenue contributed 35 per cent to the revenue generated.

“To close  the  gap in low oil tax revenue  caused by the fall in the price of crude oil and the incessant destruction of oil and gas facilities in the south- south region, the service introduced innovative strategies to raise the revenue from non- oil sources,” he said.

On the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) which commenced on July 1 this year, Fowler said the scheme was designed to encourage voluntary disclosure of previously undisclosed assets and income for the purpose of payment of all outstanding tax liabilities.

“The scheme is expected to help expand Nigeria’s tax base and therefore improve the low tax to GDP ratio from the current 6% to between 10% and 15%. It also seeks to curb the use of tax havens for illicit fund flow and tax avoidance, ” he said.

He added that, the scheme will be implemented across the States in collaboration with the 36 state’s internal revenue services and that of Federal Capital Territory.

The FIRS VAIDS program offers a grace period from July 1, 2017 to March 31,2018 for defaulting tax payers to voluntarily pay back to government what they owe.

Fowler confirmed that, the Service was able to bring 814,000 tax payers in to tax net in 2016, a figure he said exceeded initial target of 500,000 new tax payers by 31st December, 2016.

Speaking on the occasion,  Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu said corruption was the single biggest challenge facing Nigeria.

Delivering a lecture  on “Corruption and national  development: Issues, challenges and solutions”, EFCC boss  said that never in the history of the agency has corruption being fought in a manner it is being addressed by the EFCC, adding that with the successes so far recorded by the agency, the era of impunity is over.

“To state that Nigeria has all it takes to truly be the giant of Africa is to state the obvious. We are blessed with both human and mineral resources. But, why have we been unable to explore and exploit our potentials to the fullest? Corruption. Corruption is no doubt at the heart of why a media house will per it’s teeming staff members their salaries, despite their toil day and night to ensure the publication does not miss the light of day”.

“Corruption is the reason why our hospitals have remained in deplorable states. To put it more bluntly, the single major problem militating against our national development is corruption. Most crimes against humanity are perpetrated using the proceeds of corruption, monies obtained through illegal activities, illicit cashflows and money laundering. But we are winning the war against corruption, because the age of impunity is over. Never again would anyone be treated as sacred cow”, he said.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FIRS rakes in N2.5tr in 8 months

— 19th September 2017

  From Uche Usim, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Tunde Fowler Tuesday disclosed that the agency’s innovative strategies, with focus on non-oil sources has enabled the government rake in N2.5 trillion between January and August, despite the harsh economic climate. Speaking at a public lecture organized by Abuja Finance Correspondents Association…

  • FG inaugurates Capital Market investments and securities tribunal

    — 19th September 2017

      From Uche Usim and Nsisong Morgan, Abuja The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun Tuesday inaugurated the fourth Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in handling the rising number of the new cases of operational misconduct in the capital market. The 10-man team has Siaka Idoko‎ as the Chairman. Speaking…

  • Students glad over ASUU strike suspension

    — 19th September 2017

    Some university  students in Minna on Tuesday  expressed joy over the suspension of the one month old strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU). They expressed the joy in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna. Ms Rita Moses of the Department of Educational Services, Federal University of Technology,…

  • Buhari speaks at UNGA, advocates global peace

    — 19th September 2017

      Says defecting ISIS fighters fuel terror in Sub Sahara Africa     From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, New York   The Nigerian government has called on the United Nations (UN) to ratify without delay, the treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons around the world. It further called on the UN to collectively devise strategies and mobilize the required…

  • NPA head assures safety of vessels on Nigerian waters

    — 19th September 2017

    Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman,the Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), has assured that the agency would ensure the safety and security of vessels on the nation’s territorial waters and seas. Usman, who gave the assurance in a statement signed by Mr Abdullahi Goje, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication of the authority on Tuesday in Lagos….

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share