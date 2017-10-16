FIRS denies shutting Atiku’s Intels

From Uche Usim, Abuja

The management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Monday dismissed rumours that the premises of Integrated Logistic Limited (Intels) had been shut by the enforcement team of the agency over non-fulfilment of its mandatory tax obligations.

In a telephone chat with Daily Sun, the Spokesman of FIRS, Wahab Gbadamosi, said what the staff of the agency did at Intels premises in Onne, Rivers State, was to paste a Notice of Non-compliance sticker on the facility.

According to him, such move was normal as many companies in the country carry such stickers as a reminder of the need to fulfil their tax obligations.

He said: “It does not in any way halt or affect the company’s (Intels) operations. It’s not even a punitive move. It’s like a reminder to fulfil their obligations, especially on the Company’s Income Tax (CIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) as enshrined in their respective Acts.

“It’s part of our compliance procedures. It is because of the political atmosphere in the country today that people are reading wrong meanings to it. It’s nothing other than our compliance procedure”, he explained.