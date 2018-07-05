FIRS boss denies existence of multiple taxation

Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, yesterday disclosed that the list of chronic tax defaulters would be published before the end of this month.

Speaking on Wednesday after a session with the Federal Executive Council, he said the list of defaulters would be released by the middle of July. The Voluntary Assets Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) window closed on June 30 after a three-month extension from its initial March deadline.

“The update is that it expired June 30. And anyone who has not come forth by now we shall use all the legal means to make sure that we bring them to book and make sure that they pay the appropriate tax with interests and penalties,” he said.