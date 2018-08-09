Firm launches training centre for undergraduates

Job Osazuwa

One of the leading quick service restaurants in Nigeria, Sweet Sensation, has announced plans to launch the ‘Sweet Sensation Vanguard Team’, designed for training undergraduates who are able to demonstrate high passion for culinary skills and entrepreneurial qualities.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the food outlet, Kehinde Kamson, said the initiative transcended beyond quick food services to reflect the company’s corporate and skill training programme for undergraduates who have passion for the job.

Speaking at the management students’ alumni dinner/award, organised by the Management Students’ Association, University of Lagos, Kamson said the scheme would avail selected undergraduates the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of vision, leadership, corporate business and entrepreneurship.

Kamson, who received the Alumni Entrepreneurial Achievement Award on the occasion, urged students to be persistent in all that is good, knowledgeable, and to be focus in pursuance of their education with a vision to excel.

“On this day and every day, I am more grateful to God and appreciative of the immense contributions of the University of Lagos and the Accounting Department to my success story,” she said.

She said the full details of the launch of the skill acquisition centre would be made public soon.