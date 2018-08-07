Firm launches mobile app on constituency projects

OrderPaper Nigeria has announced the release of ConsTrack mobile application, a user friendly and innovative tool for citizens to engage elected representatives on constituency projects across the country.

Programme Assistant, ConsTrack, Titilope Fadare, said in a statement that the app is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple Store respectively.

Every year, the Federal Government appropriates at least N100 billion for constituency projects of members of the National Assembly. State governments also allocate billions of naira annually for these projects under the aegis of members of the state assemblies. However, the constituency projects scheme has been entangled in reports of corruption, opacity and non-inclusion in terms of implementation.

The ConsTrack app empowers citizens to track the implementation of constituency projects and it comes loaded with verified and validated information on the location of the projects, amount appropriated, level of funding provided the implementing ministry, department or agency, status of implementation and the profiles of the legislators concerned.

With the knowledge and understanding provided by the app and the ensuing engagements, citizens are able to ask the right questions and “#Demand2Know how our commonwealth is being expended by government in the name of constituency projects.”

A defining feature of the app is that it allows citizens to track and directly report their findings on the projects either by text, audio or videos with their mobile devices in the comfort of their neighbourhoods, communities and constituencies.